Tom Marquand: 'It's going to be hard to tell what is and isn't acceptable under new whip rules'

Injured jockey Tom Marquand is concerned about adapting to the new whip rules on the Flat without the benefit of a bedding-in period.

Marquand is set to be out of action for the next month after dislocating his shoulder in a fall while riding in Australia.

The four-week bedding-in period for the new British whip rules began for Flat jockeys at Wolverhampton on Monday evening. Under the new rules, riders are permitted to use the whip up to six times and face harsher penalties, including disqualification, for misuse.