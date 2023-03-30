Jockeys given more leeway with repeat whip offences in BHA rule change

Jockeys who repeatedly break the whip rules with technical offences will be referred to an independent panel after five breaches, rather than three, in a key change announced by the BHA on Thursday.

The amendments to the new whip rules, introduced on February 13 over jumps and on March 27 on the Flat, are interim and a result of ongoing communication between the BHA, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and senior riders in both codes.

Riders who go above the permitted strikes in a race – six on the Flat, seven over jumps – on three occasions will still be referred to the panel, but three technical offences, such as use above shoulder height, will not. Instead, five offences of any type within a six-month period will lead to the involvement of the judicial panel.

Before the amendment was announced, jockeys faced an entry-level suspension of 28 days if breaching any of the new rules three times in the space of six months. Harry Cobden, the number one rider to Paul Nicholls, was one example of a jockey who was one offence away from triggering a totting-up referral, but he can now breathe easier following the changes announced.

In other changes, jockeys will also get the option of starting bans 14 days on from the date of the offence rather than when a suspension is issued by the Whip Review Committee. This would only be if a rider elects not to appeal against a decision.

The committee will now meet twice each week. On Tuesday, it will address races from Thursday to Sunday and on Friday it will review the rides of the first three days of the week.

Riders disqualified from a race due to excessive use of the whip will also have to forfeit riding fees.

New whip rules were introduced for riders on the Flat on Monday and a first set of offences could be revealed when the committee meet on Friday.

The BHA's chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea said: "We're very grateful to the PJA and to our jockeys, both for the manner in which they continue to adapt to riding under the new rules and their constructive engagement with the process, which has helped bring about these further improvements.

"We'll continue to liaise with the PJA and jockeys as we continue the rollout and embedding of the new rules."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.