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St Leger festival

Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique

Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique

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Reports
'It's massive for us' - Doncaster's patience pays off as 250th St Leger becomes a World Pool race
'It's massive for us' - Doncaster's patience pays off as 250th St Leger becomes a World Pool race
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St Leger festival
York Stakes: 'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win Group 2
York Stakes: 'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win Group 2
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Reports
From a heart attack on the gallops to back riding a winner - the Newmarket legend still going strong
From a heart attack on the gallops to back riding a winner - the Newmarket legend still going strong
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Flat racing
Ralph Beckett maps out York comeback for Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance after Germany flop
Ralph Beckett maps out York comeback for Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance after Germany flop
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York Ebor festival
'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger
'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger
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St Leger festival
Newmarket: 'He would have no problem with the St Leger' - Point Of Law makes compelling Classic case for King and Queen
Newmarket: 'He would have no problem with the St Leger' - Point Of Law makes compelling Classic case for King and Queen
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Reports
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
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St Leger festival
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Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
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Britain
How did the St Leger topple the Derby to become Britain's most popular Classic?
How did the St Leger topple the Derby to become Britain's most popular Classic?
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St Leger festival
'He’s got a big future' - Roger Varian outlines plans for gallant St Leger second Rahiebb
'He’s got a big future' - Roger Varian outlines plans for gallant St Leger second Rahiebb
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Britain
Back from a heart attack at 57 to win on a horse who 'wouldn't get the trip in a horsebox' - what a legend!
Back from a heart attack at 57 to win on a horse who 'wouldn't get the trip in a horsebox' - what a legend!
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News
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
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The Cook Review
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Harry Wilson has picked 11-1 and 15-2 winners at Doncaster and the Curragh - don't miss the rest of his tips for Sunday
Harry Wilson has picked 11-1 and 15-2 winners at Doncaster and the Curragh - don't miss the rest of his tips for Sunday
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Cracking The Puzzle
4.10 Doncaster: 'She's on an upward trajectory' - key trainer insight for a wide-open final-day highlight of the Leger meeting
4.10 Doncaster: 'She's on an upward trajectory' - key trainer insight for a wide-open final-day highlight of the Leger meeting
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Raceday Intel
3.35 Doncaster: 'You have to be explosive' - Franny Norton fighting fit for return to saddle in Leger Legends
3.35 Doncaster: 'You have to be explosive' - Franny Norton fighting fit for return to saddle in Leger Legends
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Raceday Intel
Scandinavia delivers a thrilling St Leger spectacle - and do not expect Aidan O'Brien's latest Doncaster hero to end up as a pacemaker
Scandinavia delivers a thrilling St Leger spectacle - and do not expect Aidan O'Brien's latest Doncaster hero to end up as a pacemaker
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Reports
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Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
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Reports
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
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In The Know
Harry Wilson tipped 17-2 and 11-2 winners on Friday and he's started Saturday with a bang - find out his picks for every Doncaster race
Harry Wilson tipped 17-2 and 11-2 winners on Friday and he's started Saturday with a bang - find out his picks for every Doncaster race
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Cracking The Puzzle
Doncaster: apprentice Lauren Young nails 'very special' landmark win as Portland king Jim Goldie strikes again
Doncaster: apprentice Lauren Young nails 'very special' landmark win as Portland king Jim Goldie strikes again
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Reports
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
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Raceday Intel
3.40 Doncaster: 'I’ve got him in as good form as I’ve had all year' - rival trainers can't wait to take on Ballydoyle's St Leger trio
3.40 Doncaster: 'I’ve got him in as good form as I’ve had all year' - rival trainers can't wait to take on Ballydoyle's St Leger trio
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Raceday Intel
Doncaster: 'He's a real character, but he's got a lot of ability' - Sweet William thunders home to emphatically defend crown
Doncaster: 'He's a real character, but he's got a lot of ability' - Sweet William thunders home to emphatically defend crown
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Reports
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique

Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique

icon
Reports
'It's massive for us' - Doncaster's patience pays off as 250th St Leger becomes a World Pool race
'It's massive for us' - Doncaster's patience pays off as 250th St Leger becomes a World Pool race
icon
St Leger festival
York Stakes: 'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win Group 2
icon
Reports
From a heart attack on the gallops to back riding a winner - the Newmarket legend still going strong
icon
Flat racing
York Stakes: 'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win Group 2
icon
Reports
From a heart attack on the gallops to back riding a winner - the Newmarket legend still going strong
icon
Flat racing
Ralph Beckett maps out York comeback for Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance after Germany flop
Ralph Beckett maps out York comeback for Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance after Germany flop
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York Ebor festival
'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger
'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger
icon
St Leger festival
Newmarket: 'He would have no problem with the St Leger' - Point Of Law makes compelling Classic case for King and Queen
Newmarket: 'He would have no problem with the St Leger' - Point Of Law makes compelling Classic case for King and Queen
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Reports
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
icon
St Leger festival
padlock
Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
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Britain
How did the St Leger topple the Derby to become Britain's most popular Classic?
How did the St Leger topple the Derby to become Britain's most popular Classic?
icon
St Leger festival
'He’s got a big future' - Roger Varian outlines plans for gallant St Leger second Rahiebb
'He’s got a big future' - Roger Varian outlines plans for gallant St Leger second Rahiebb
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Britain
Back from a heart attack at 57 to win on a horse who 'wouldn't get the trip in a horsebox' - what a legend!
Back from a heart attack at 57 to win on a horse who 'wouldn't get the trip in a horsebox' - what a legend!
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News
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Harry Wilson has picked 11-1 and 15-2 winners at Doncaster and the Curragh - don't miss the rest of his tips for Sunday
Harry Wilson has picked 11-1 and 15-2 winners at Doncaster and the Curragh - don't miss the rest of his tips for Sunday
icon
Cracking The Puzzle
4.10 Doncaster: 'She's on an upward trajectory' - key trainer insight for a wide-open final-day highlight of the Leger meeting
4.10 Doncaster: 'She's on an upward trajectory' - key trainer insight for a wide-open final-day highlight of the Leger meeting
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Raceday Intel
3.35 Doncaster: 'You have to be explosive' - Franny Norton fighting fit for return to saddle in Leger Legends
3.35 Doncaster: 'You have to be explosive' - Franny Norton fighting fit for return to saddle in Leger Legends
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Raceday Intel
Scandinavia delivers a thrilling St Leger spectacle - and do not expect Aidan O'Brien's latest Doncaster hero to end up as a pacemaker
Scandinavia delivers a thrilling St Leger spectacle - and do not expect Aidan O'Brien's latest Doncaster hero to end up as a pacemaker
icon
Reports
padlock
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
Tom Marquand 'blessed' to ride St Leger hero Scandinavia as O'Brien supersub revels in deafening Doncaster atmosphere
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Reports
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
icon
In The Know
Harry Wilson tipped 17-2 and 11-2 winners on Friday and he's started Saturday with a bang - find out his picks for every Doncaster race
Harry Wilson tipped 17-2 and 11-2 winners on Friday and he's started Saturday with a bang - find out his picks for every Doncaster race
icon
Cracking The Puzzle
Doncaster: apprentice Lauren Young nails 'very special' landmark win as Portland king Jim Goldie strikes again
Doncaster: apprentice Lauren Young nails 'very special' landmark win as Portland king Jim Goldie strikes again
icon
Reports
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
icon
Raceday Intel
3.40 Doncaster: 'I’ve got him in as good form as I’ve had all year' - rival trainers can't wait to take on Ballydoyle's St Leger trio
3.40 Doncaster: 'I’ve got him in as good form as I’ve had all year' - rival trainers can't wait to take on Ballydoyle's St Leger trio
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Raceday Intel
Doncaster: 'He's a real character, but he's got a lot of ability' - Sweet William thunders home to emphatically defend crown
Doncaster: 'He's a real character, but he's got a lot of ability' - Sweet William thunders home to emphatically defend crown
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Reports
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