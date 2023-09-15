Can Spycatcher gain valuable compensation after missing the Haydock Sprint Cup?

The impact of the weather is pronounced in racing and the recent shift of power in the Park Stakes market reflects that. Before the deluge that hit Town Moor this week, Audience was clear favourite with Spycatcher second in the betting. Now the fast-ground-lover Audience is 7-2 while Spycatcher is 6-4.

Racing Post Ratings tell you why the market alteration concerning those two is spot on. Audience notched 116 and 118 RPRs over seven furlongs on a sound surface this summer between a below-average 106 in Goodwood’s Lennox Stakes, run on good to soft. Spycatcher arrives following two 117 RPRs at Deauville on slower going, most recently finishing an excellent second in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest.

This is, however, no gimme for Spycatcher despite this drop in class. Providing conditions remain on the softer side of good, Sandrine and Biggles represent major threats to the favourite. Jumby and Pogo, like Audience, possess a preference for quick terrain.

Sandrine ran Audience to a head in the good to firm City of York Stakes last time, but handles all surfaces and is one from one on heavy courtesy of her Albany Stakes strike as a juvenile. The first-time visor she sported at York helped get her career back on track and the aid is retained. BHA figures also give the 113-rated filly a theoretical 6lb edge with 110-rated gelding Spycatcher on these terms.

A 105 BHA rating leaves Biggles with a gap to bridge, but he is closely matched with Spycatcher on one piece of recent form. Biggles had a quarter of a length to spare over Spycatcher when winning his side and getting 3lb from the Park Stakes favourite in the Victoria Cup in May.

Ralph Beckett’s low-mileage six-year-old took out the Bunbury Cup off a mark of 100 in ready fashion two starts back and ran a cracker off top weight in a course-and-distance handicap behind well-treated rival Baradar on heavy last November. Conditions are in his favour and Ryan Moore can continue his fruitful association with Biggles on this next step up the ladder.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Does compensation await?

Just seven days after connections suffered the disappointment of Spycatcher being ruled out of the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup on account of unsuitable ground, a huge opportunity for swift compensation has arisen in the form of the Group 2 Betfred Park Stakes.

Spycatcher, who needs a soft surface to produce his best, is likely to start hot favourite for the £120,000 event on Town Moor, and holds rock-solid credentials.

Harry Herbert, chairman and managing director of the five-year-old’s owners, Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, said: “We were gutted that he couldn’t run at Haydock, but all the stars seem to be aligning for Doncaster.

“He’s in great form and, fingers crossed, he’ll love the ground. He’s been transformed after a series of issues, and is enjoying a new lease of life.

“His trip is six furlongs or seven furlongs – I’m not sure he has any preference – and Cliff [Lee] knows him really well.”

Haydock had been Spycatcher’s big early-autumn target, but the Park Stakes could prove a valuable alternative.

“This race has popped up as a very nice afterthought,” Herbert said. “He seems to tick all the boxes, and the ground is key. He should run very well.”

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Audience

He ran a great race to be second in the City Of York Stakes last time, and he has come out of that in good shape. He has shown he handles some ease in the ground.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Biggles

The track suits him well. Last time out at Ascot was a blip, and we’ve given him plenty of time to get over it.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

He’s in great form. I’m concerned about the ground. I’m very keen to run, but we’ll see what happens. If it poured he wouldn’t run. There are only six runners, though, and you tend to run out of options with this type of horse at this time of year. He prefers quicker ground, but I still think he has a great chance.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Pogo

We’ll have to keep an eye on the ground – if it’s very slow ground we probably won’t run him. He’s in good form at home, and is showing the same enthusiasm as ever.

Andrew Balding, trainer of Sandrine

She ran very well in the City of York, she's effective on any ground, and looks to have a strong chance.

Reporting by Richard Birch

