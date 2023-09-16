Dominant Continuous and Ryan Moore earn Aidan O'Brien a magnificent seventh Doncaster Classic

Frankie Dettori was denied victory in his final British Classic as Continuous powered clear to deliver Aidan O'Brien his seventh success in the Betfred St Leger.

The son of Heart's Cry followed up on his Voltiguer success at York with his first top-level victory under Ryan Moore, with Dettori finishing in second place despite making a bold bid for success on the well-backed favourite Arrest.

Continuous, who was well beaten on his last start in Group 1 company in the Prix du Jockey Club in June, travelled strongly behind stablemate and pace-setter Denmark before sweeping to the lead two furlongs out and Aidan O'Brien hinted a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 1 could be next.

Arrest was unable to peg back the winner and held on for second ahead of third-placed Desert Hero, who was unable to provide a first Classic victory for the King under Tom Marquand.

"He's a very genuine horse," Moore said. "He won a Group 3 race as a two-year-old on awful ground and he's been coming back and improving with every run. He's by Heart's Cry, who was a top stallion and the only horse to beat Deep Impact in Japan.

"He's getting better, he's got a great will to win, travels and has a turn of foot. He's got a lot of guts."

The success was the first for O'Brien and Moore since Kew Gardens in 2018, with the jockey unable to ride in the Doncaster Classic since due to the meeting's regular clash with Irish Champions Weekend.

He said: "It's a great crowd and it's a shame the way the schedule has been – if they could keep them apart it would be huge as I haven't been able to be here as often as I would like. It's the last Classic of the year and it's great to win it."

