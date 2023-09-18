Racing Post logo
Royal engagement at Doncaster on St Leger day a positive sign for sport says GBR chief

The King and Queen were in attendance for Desert Hero's Classic bid
The King and Queen enjoying a day at the races at Doncaster Credit: John Grossick

The presence of the King and Queen at Doncaster on Saturday and their impromptu interaction with racegoers is an encouraging sign for the future of the sport according to racing's promotional and marketing body.

Great British Racing chief executive Rod Street welcomed the buoyant mood on St Leger day when the King and Queen engaged with racing professionals and spectators in the paddock for around 20 minutes before watching their Classic contender Desert Hero finish third.

The Royal Ascot winner was attempting to register the first royal Classic success since 1977 when Dunfermline won the St Leger for Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 18 September 2023Last updated 16:00, 18 September 2023
