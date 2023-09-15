St Leger day could go from poignant to historic if Desert Hero becomes the first royal winner of a Classic in 46 years

Hats will well and truly be off if Desert Hero obliges in Saturday's Betfred St Leger (3.35) .

Not since 1977 have the royal silks been carried to victory in a Classic when Dunfermline, who had also landed that year's Oaks, struck in Doncaster's showpiece.

St Leger day will be a poignant one nonetheless as it comes just over a year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who bred Desert Hero out of the unraced Desert Breeze.

Pedigrees were the late monarch's passion and Desert Breeze has plenty going for her despite not setting foot on a racetrack.

She is by Dubawi out of a Galileo mare so is stamped with class, while Sea The Stars – the sire of the William Haggas-trained Desert Hero – adds that too.

Regrettably, he never raced in the St Leger, but his son seems sure to stay on what some of the family have displayed and he was strong at the line over a mile and a half when winning the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood's Gordon Stakes.

The first of those races is a handicap, but the promising performer was considered good enough to contest the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown last year, so one can hardly say he has come from nowhere.

Desert Hero (left) won the Gordon Stakes last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

In the right hands, he has blossomed and it is more than sentiment that places him at single-figure odds for the world's oldest Classic.

That said, public support could mean his price tumbles by race time.

"He's sure to be a popular choice with patriotic punters on Saturday," Coral's David Stevens mused on Friday.

It was a similar case in 2011 when Carlton House went off the 5-2 favourite to give Queen Elizabeth II Derby glory in the only British Classic that eluded her .

He failed to read the script and finished a narrow third under Ryan Moore, seen as something of a go-to rider for the royal family, but in opposition at Doncaster on Continuous.

That means the eloquent Tom Marquand will be at the controls on Desert Hero and – no disrespect to the exceptional Moore – there can hardly be a better ambassador for the sport than the rider, who is more than generous with his time.

He might need to be if he becomes the first jockey in 46 years to bag a Classic in the distinctive purple and red livery.

The King and Queen will be on Town Moor to witness that bid, which may be irrelevant to Desert Hero's chances.

What is not irrelevant is the boost British racing would receive should he prevail – every newspaper on Sunday morning would be splattered with the story.

Will a hero emerge? Many hope so.

Saturday previews:

1.50 Doncaster: 'His work has been excellent' - unbeaten Rosallion bids to take next step towards Group 1 level in Champagne Stakes

2.05 Chester: 'She looks hard to beat' - can Ralph Beckett secure further Chester success with huge class-dropper Bluestocking?

2.25 Doncaster: 'I wouldn't like to split them' - trainers on their Portland Handicap runners

3.00 Doncaster: Can Spycatcher gain valuable compensation after missing Haydock Sprint Cup?

3.35 Doncaster: 'The rain is in his favour and he's in top order' - John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien on their St Leger stars

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.