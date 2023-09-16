'It was a no-brainer to come back' - Paul Hanagan makes quick return to the saddle for Leger Legends race

For the majority of former jockeys taking part in the Leger Legends race (3.00 ), it has been a long time between races but not for late call-up Paul Hanagan , who retired only three weeks ago at York.

Hanagan has a clear fitness edge over his rivals in the Vickers.Bet-sponsored charity contest over a mile, which this year has been moved to the last day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster.

It will be a return to a track where Hanagan picked up his two British Flat champion jockey titles in 2010 and 2011, and he will ride the John Wainwright-trained mare Biplane .

"I didn't expect to be coming back at all, never mind this soon, but they came to me and it was a no-brainer as it's for a good cause," Hanagan said.

"I've had a few weeks off, but I'm still generally fit and well and I know the horse really well and have won a few on her. She's in great form and it will be just whether she can handle the ground – I'm sure she will but it's probably going to be a bit tacky and sticky. It would be great to bang a winner in."

In stark contrast, Jamie Osborne has put himself through a rigorous training scheme to get in peak shape for a return to raceriding.

The Lambourn trainer, who was born in Yorkshire and retired from jump racing in 1999, partners Cliffs Of Capri from his own stable.

"The disappointing thing is the ground for this horse," he said. "He's not as good as he used to be and even in his pomp he wasn't a massive fan of soft ground – I've got my excuse ready.

"It really depends how he travels – if he can get me to the two-pole I can probably push him from there, but if he's off the bridle after two [furlongs] I'll be in a bit of trouble."

Osborne has given his followers on X regular updates on his preparation, and said: "It's been painful – I underestimated quite how unfit I was. I would say the race is coming a little bit soon for me.

"I'm 56 and my horse is nine so we've got 65 years between us. It's a bit of fun for a good cause and I'll probably make a fool of myself, but I will endeavour not to."

Jamie Osborne: "It's been painful – I underestimated quite how unfit I was" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Former jump jockeys Tom Scudamore, Richard Johnson, Davy Russell and Robbie Power will be looking to emulate great rival Sir Anthony McCoy, who won the race in 2015.

Scudamore, who called time on his career in February, rides I Still Have Faith in the familiar colours of Roger Brookhouse.

"The draw has been kind and it's quite nice in a way as I had a lot of success for Roger Brookhouse, and his son Ben has made a good start to his training career," he said.

"The horse has been in good form, running well over a bit further, and the straight mile shouldn't bother him, especially if the going gets a bit softer. With the allowance he gets and the rating he has, he's got a very good chance."

One of the leading jump jockeys of his generation, Scudamore was a champion amateur on the Flat in his early days and has won the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe at York and the Jump Jockeys' Derby at Epsom in recent years.

"I remember beating Ryan Moore one day round Beverley and he remembers it too," Scudamore added. "It will be nice going full circle and finishing with Davy as well, as we both rode as amateurs on the Flat."

The Leger Legends raceday, which features an online auction, has raised more than £1 million since its inception in 2010.

The funds raised go to the Injured Jockeys Fund's Jack Berry House and the National Horseracing College, and as well as the £20,000 put up by headline sponsor Vickers.Bet, William Hill have donated £10,000 to the race.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/leger-legends-2023

