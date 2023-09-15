Such stuff as dreams are made of - can Frankie Dettori secure fairytale Classic farewell in the St Leger?

He surely couldn't do it again, could he?

It might seem fanciful to believe Frankie Dettori will sign off with victory in the Betfred St Leger (3.35 ) on his final ride in a British Classic; endings that perfect usually only take place in romantic comedies, not on racecourses.

But racing's greatest showman has set something of a precedent during his worldwide farewell tour. Much has naturally been made of his last outing in one big race or another, and the result has almost always been the same. His day usually begins with a presentation from the racecourse to thank him for his dutiful service and ends with him performing his trademark flying dismount in front of an adoring public that has followed his career for years.