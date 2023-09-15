'I had to resort to plan Z' - Trueshan roars back to his best in Doncaster Cup under inspired Hollie Doyle

Trueshan roared back to winning ways under an inspired ride by Hollie Doyle in a fascinating running of the Doncaster Cup.

On his first start since wind surgery having been off the track for four months, Trueshan was keen in the early part of the race but charged home to deny Sweet William at the finish.

The complexion of the race changed in dramatic fashion turning out of the back straight as Doyle took the handbrake off Trueshan, who went from being held up in fourth to taking up the running from Broome.

On straightening up, the Alan King-trained seven-year-old came down the centre of the track on his own, while the other four runners stuck to the inside rail.

Trueshan held a narrow lead entering the final two furlongs and although Sweet William briefly hit the front, the 100-30 winner wrestled back the advantage to score by a length and a quarter.

Hollie Doyle soaks in the cheers of the crowd when returning to the winner's enclosure on Trueshan Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I had to resort to plan Z, really," said Doyle. "It wasn't ideal for him [the slow early pace] racing off a break like that. He's a very fresh horse and they were going slower and slower. It could have been a race winning move or a race losing move and thankfully he was good enough to get away with it.

"All credit to Alan – he's some trainer to get this horse back from four months off the track. People were saying the horse had gone, but you have to heighten that performance, the way he has done it."

Trueshan was beaten as the 2-9 favourite in the race last year, but bounced back to win the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day.

Following this sparkling return to form on suitably soft ground, he was cut to 8-1 (from 14) by Coral for that Ascot race on October 21.

Last year's winner Coltrane was sent off the 5-4 favourite, but tired close home and finished last.

Read this next:

Why this horse can win the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.