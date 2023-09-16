'For the first three-quarters of the race I was tearing my hair out!' - Alan King on Trueshan's emotional Doncaster Cup win

Alan King admitted it was "very emotional" watching Trueshan's remarkable Doncaster Cup win and revealed the hugely popular stayer could make a quick return to action on Arc weekend.

The trainer has been inundated with messages since his stable star made a triumphant return from a wind operation and registered a 14th career win on Friday, despite racing keenly.

Hollie Doyle was forced to scrap pre-race plans as Trueshan stormed to the front half a mile out, yet the seven-year-old gamely turned away Sweet William in the final furlong to land his sixth Group race.