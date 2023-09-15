'That was something special' - 2,000 Guineas the dream for hugely impressive Dancing Gemini

Lewis Edmunds is the great grandson of a Classic-winning jockey and may have the chance to emulate him next spring after a hugely impressive win on Dancing Gemini in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes.

It was the 1,000 Guineas that Arthur Balding won on Cresta Run in 1927 but his descendant has the 2,000 in his sights on a colt who ran away from his rivals to score by four and a quarter lengths.

Tip Two Win finished second at Newmarket after landing this race for Roger Teal in 2017, and Dancing Gemini is 25-1 to go one place better by Paddy Power.

"He was very impressive," Edmunds said. "It's nice to sit on horses like that. I think he's got no end of class and the sky's the limit for him at the minute.

"That's my biggest winner. I've won a sales race but that was something special, the way he's done it."

Teal was just as thrilled and said: "That was really impressive. We've held him in high regard all year and he did a piece of work last week that was breathtaking. I knew we had him in good shape coming into today and I said to Lewis if he can back up that bit of work you'll be going pass that lollipop in front.

"It was a very nice performance. We won this with Tip Two Win and he could possibly be as good. He's got a similar profile, he's got speed, he's got a turn of foot and he's got a good cruising gear.

"He's in the Futurity here but we'll play it by ear and see how he comes out of today. If all's well and the owner is happy we might take a punt on it. If not we'll leave him for next year, maybe do a trial and go on to the Guineas."

Edmunds had been on board for Dancing Gemini's win in maiden company at Newbury last month and Teal added: "I like Lewis a lot and I think he's a very underrated jockey.

"He got the ride by a spot of luck last time, Rossa Ryan was supposed to ride him but he got claimed to ride for a bigger stable. Lewis did a great job at Newbury and he's done a bloody good job here today."

Edmunds is set to keep the ride as Teal said: "If it's not broke, don't fix it."

Big trip on the cards

Big Evs storms to glory in the Flying Childers Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Big Evs earned a trip to the Breeders' Cup later this year as he bounced back from a below-par effort in the Nunthorpe with a fine front-running win in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes.

Winner of the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood earlier in the year, he to beat his own age group by two and three quarter lengths.

Trainer Mick Appleby said: "Once he got three or four lengths up on them, I knew they weren't going to catch him. You've got to be at the front on this ground. It wasn't the ideal ground for him but he got the job done well.

"We just had to put a line through the Nunthorpe and forget about it. Nothing came to light, I think he just had a very hard race at Goodwood and it took its toll on him. I don't think one race makes him a bad horse.

"He'll go straight to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. It's five furlongs at Santa Anita and should be ideal for him."

Winn-ing day

Adrian Keatley paid tribute to Mark Winn when the 3lb claimer got Legendary Day narrowly home in front in the £60,000 Mallard Handicap.

The trainer said. "I'd been watching Mark for a while, he's a good rider and an astute young man with a good head on his shoulders and I just thought that 3lb would be crucial."

