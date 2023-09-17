Despite a brief scare in a weak Classic, Continuous is one to take seriously

He may not have a name redolent of nobility and class but Continuous was an emphatic winner of the Betfred St Leger and it's worth taking him seriously for whatever prize Aidan O'Brien decides to aim him at.

He had been similarly impressive in the best trial for the final Classic, the Great Voltigeur at York, and surely it was only the Frankie Dettori factor that caused Arrest to start at shorter odds than him.

Dettori spoke afterwards of his 200 yards of hope, when the race seemed to be in his grasp as he turned for home travelling nicely, placed right at that sweet spot on the outside of the leaders, from where you expect a strong finisher in the Leger to begin their charge. Continuous, meanwhile, was stuck behind a wall of horses on the inner.