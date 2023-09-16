Four horses suited by cut in the ground on St Leger day at Doncaster - including a 22-1 shot in the Portland

The ground remains on the easy side at Doncaster for St Leger day after nearly 30mm of rain fell at the track earlier in the week. Here we pick out four horses who will be suited by the soft conditions . . .

2.25 Doncaster

This Michael Dods-trained sprinter has a 37 per cent strike-rate (10-27) on good to soft or soft ground and could be overpriced in the Betfred Portland Handicap.

Dakota Gold finished third to subsequent Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream at Pontefract in April the last time he encountered easy ground.

He is back down to his last winning mark of 100, with his last success coming at this track on soft ground last October.

Dakota Gold 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

3.00 Doncaster

The Betfred Park Stakes favourite has recorded his top three turf Racing Post Ratings on soft or very soft ground.

Spycatcher’s form figures on good to soft ground or easier are 2281412, with his most recent second in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville the best piece of form on offer in this Group 2. He is the one to beat.

Spycatcher 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.35 Doncaster

Much has been made of the ease in the ground suiting Arrest in the St Leger, with Frankie Dettori switching to the Juddmonte colt on account of the rain on Town Moor earlier in the week.

The cut in the ground is no concern for the versatile royal runner Desert Hero either. The William Haggas-trained colt is 3-3 on soft or heavy ground, including when beating the reopposing Chesspiece in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time, and 1-3 on good ground.

Desert Hero 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

5.20 Doncaster

This Mark Walford-trained three-year-old is an interesting contender off a low weight in the concluding mile handicap.

Three-year-olds have won five of the last six runnings and Spioradalta’s claims are boosted by the cut in ground.

His top five RPRs have been recorded on soft or good to soft ground, with three wins and four seconds from 11 starts in such conditions.

Spioradalta 17:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Laura Coughlan (5lb) Tnr: Mark Walford

