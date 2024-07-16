Aidan O'Brien responsible for more than half of the entries with 25 in contention for the St Leger

Irish Derby hero Los Angeles could lead a strong Aidan O'Brien team into the final British Classic of the season as the master trainer is responsible for 14 of the 25 entries for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 14.

The three-year-old son of Camelot defeated Sunway , who has also been entered, by three-quarters of a length to hand O'Brien his 16th success in the race, and the Ballydoyle maestro could target the St Leger next with Los Angeles, who also finished third behind stablemate City Of Troy in the Epsom Derby.

O'Brien, who won last year's St Leger with Continuous, could also saddle Royal Ascot winner Illinois , who struck in the Queen's Vase last month before finishing second in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp on Saturday. Highbury , who was second behind Illinois at the royal meeting, and Curragh Group 3 winner Jan Brueghel also hold entries.

Los Angeles: won the Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien last month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Leading Irish Oaks contender Port Fairy has also been entered by O'Brien. The three-year-old filly is the 11-4 ante-post favourite for this weekend's Group 1 and was last seen winning the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The most notable absentee from the entries is the Charlie Appleby-trained Arabian Crown, who was one of the favourites for the Derby after winning the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown in April but has not been seen since. The Great Voltigeur Stakes at York next month, a notable St Leger trial, had been mooted as a potential returning point.

However, Appleby and Godolphin could be represented by Ancient Wisdom , who ran out an impressive winner of the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last week.

Elsewhere, Kingsclere trainer Andrew Balding holds two entries in the form of Royal Supremacy and Wild Waves , while the Owen Burrows pair of Deira Mile and Vanish could also run.

Betfred St Leger (Doncaster, September 14)

Coral: 3 Los Angeles, 4 Illinois, 6 Jan Brueghel, 8 Ancient Wisdom, Highbury, Sunway, 12 Deira Mile, 20 Royal Supremacy, 25 Mutaawid, Port Fairy, Vanish, 33 bar

Betfred St Leger entries

Align The Stars Charlie Johnston

Ancient Wisdom Charlie Appleby

Chantilly Aidan O'Brien

Chief Little Rock Aidan O'Brien

Deira Mile Owen Burrows

Euphoric Aidan O'Brien

Gasper De Lemos Aidan O'Brien

Grosvenor Square Aidan O'Brien

Highbury Aidan O'Brien

Illinois Aidan O'Brien

Jan Brueghel Aidan O'Brien

London City Aidan O'Brien

Los Angeles Aidan O'Brien

Kinesiology Jessica Harrington

Meydaan Simon and Ed Crisford

Mutaawid John and Thady Gosden

Port Fairy Aidan O'Brien

Portland Aidan O'Brien

Royal Supremacy Andrew Balding

Sunway David Menuisier

The Equator Aidan O'Brien

The Euphrates Aidan O'Brien

Theory Of Tides John and Thady Gosden

Vanish Owen Burrows

Wild Waves Andrew Balding

Read these next:

Trainer calls for action after plastic beer cup is thrown in direction of winning horse at Windsor

Cracking the Super Sprint puzzle: who are the main players for Saturday's big race at Newbury?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

