Aidan O'Brien responsible for more than half of the entries with 25 in contention for the St Leger
Irish Derby hero Los Angeles could lead a strong Aidan O'Brien team into the final British Classic of the season as the master trainer is responsible for 14 of the 25 entries for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 14.
The three-year-old son of Camelot defeated Sunway, who has also been entered, by three-quarters of a length to hand O'Brien his 16th success in the race, and the Ballydoyle maestro could target the St Leger next with Los Angeles, who also finished third behind stablemate City Of Troy in the Epsom Derby.
O'Brien, who won last year's St Leger with Continuous, could also saddle Royal Ascot winner Illinois, who struck in the Queen's Vase last month before finishing second in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp on Saturday. Highbury, who was second behind Illinois at the royal meeting, and Curragh Group 3 winner Jan Brueghel also hold entries.
Leading Irish Oaks contender Port Fairy has also been entered by O'Brien. The three-year-old filly is the 11-4 ante-post favourite for this weekend's Group 1 and was last seen winning the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The most notable absentee from the entries is the Charlie Appleby-trained Arabian Crown, who was one of the favourites for the Derby after winning the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown in April but has not been seen since. The Great Voltigeur Stakes at York next month, a notable St Leger trial, had been mooted as a potential returning point.
However, Appleby and Godolphin could be represented by Ancient Wisdom, who ran out an impressive winner of the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last week.
Elsewhere, Kingsclere trainer Andrew Balding holds two entries in the form of Royal Supremacy and Wild Waves, while the Owen Burrows pair of Deira Mile and Vanish could also run.
Betfred St Leger (Doncaster, September 14)
Coral: 3 Los Angeles, 4 Illinois, 6 Jan Brueghel, 8 Ancient Wisdom, Highbury, Sunway, 12 Deira Mile, 20 Royal Supremacy, 25 Mutaawid, Port Fairy, Vanish, 33 bar
Betfred St Leger entries
Align The Stars Charlie Johnston
Ancient Wisdom Charlie Appleby
Chantilly Aidan O'Brien
Chief Little Rock Aidan O'Brien
Deira Mile Owen Burrows
Euphoric Aidan O'Brien
Gasper De Lemos Aidan O'Brien
Grosvenor Square Aidan O'Brien
Highbury Aidan O'Brien
Illinois Aidan O'Brien
Jan Brueghel Aidan O'Brien
London City Aidan O'Brien
Los Angeles Aidan O'Brien
Kinesiology Jessica Harrington
Meydaan Simon and Ed Crisford
Mutaawid John and Thady Gosden
Port Fairy Aidan O'Brien
Portland Aidan O'Brien
Royal Supremacy Andrew Balding
Sunway David Menuisier
The Equator Aidan O'Brien
The Euphrates Aidan O'Brien
Theory Of Tides John and Thady Gosden
Vanish Owen Burrows
Wild Waves Andrew Balding
- 'At no point in the plan was there any mention of the King and Queen greeting the crowd - that was all off their own bat'
- Despite a brief scare in a weak Classic, Continuous is one to take seriously
- 'I thought 'Oh my goodness' and went numb' - royal meeting leaves Doncaster worker Libby in dreamland
- Doncaster: 'That was as great a thrill as ever and a lovely way of ending it' - Tom Scudamore goes out on a winner
- 'Can you lend me summat?' King turns down racegoer but gives Donny a day to remember
