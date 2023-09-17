'I thought 'Oh my goodness' and went numb' - royal meeting leaves Doncaster worker Libby in dreamland

Libby Scruton was at her post in the owners and trainers bar at Doncaster by 8am on Sunday, despite revealing she "didn't sleep" after the excitement of meeting the King and Queen before the St Leger.

She has worked in hospitality at the course since 1973 and was present when Dunfermline won the Classic in the late Queen's colours in 1977.

So she was chosen as one of those to be introduced to the royal couple ahead of Desert Hero's run on Saturday, part of their visit which was shown live on ITV.

"I didn't sleep last night," Scruton, 76, said on Sunday. "I was very excited. It's like a dream to have met them."

There had been no official confirmation beforehand that the King and Queen would be present to see their horse run, and Scruton added: "It wasn't definite they were coming, people were saying they might or they might not. Then they said they were on their way but we didn't know if they'd get here.

"I didn't know I was going to meet them until one of my bosses took me to the office and told me. I thought, 'Oh my goodness' and went numb.

"I can't remember all that they said but the King said hello and pleased to meet you, and the Queen told me she was the same age as me.

"I obviously didn't see it on TV, but I've seen it on Facebook and my son has shared it with his mates, who have all commented."

The King returns to the Queen after enjoying an unscripted walkabout at Doncaster Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The King and Queen were greeted with cheers from a crowd of 22,000 at Doncaster on Saturday, when they had an impromptu chat with racegoers around the parade ring before Desert Hero's race.

"It was brilliant to have them here," said Scruton. "It means everything to Doncaster. I've lived here since 1968 when I came down from Carlisle after getting married, and without the racecourse there's not a lot that goes on here.

"I've worked here since 1973 and I was here for Dunfermline in 1977. We couldn't see outside from where I was working then, but I remember the atmosphere of great excitement that day and it was brilliant again yesterday."

Scruton may be past usual retirement age, but has no plans to stop working at Doncaster

She said: "I'll come while ever I still can. All my friends are here and the bosses are excellent."

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori: 'Between the three and the two I thought 'I could win this' - then with my second glance I saw Ryan'

'Every chance' Continuous could head to the Arc next after dominant St Leger win for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien

'Very exciting' Iberian sparkles in Champagne to earn 25-1 quote for 2,000 Guineas

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.