2023 St Leger festival tips: Saturday's best bets at Doncaster from Racing Post experts

It's St Leger day at Doncaster as the final British Classic of the season takes place – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

By Tom Segal

Race: 2.25 Doncaster (Betfred Portland)

Odds: 12-1

Happy Romance and Annaf have plenty of class, while Makanah and Tees Spirit bounced back to form last time, but last year Chipstead was really unfortunate to be disqualified after winning the race and he might be able to gain compensation.

He strongly suggested he was on the way back to his best at Ascot last time, especially as that track does not suit him, and the Roger Teal team are in sparkling form.

Chipstead 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Roger Teal

By Kevin Morley

Race: 3.00 Doncaster (Betfred Park Stakes)

Odds: 3-2

Jumby would have been interesting here at a decent price on fast ground as he fares well on trends. However, with the ground set to have some give in it, this looks best left to Spycatcher who also meets all criteria and will appreciate conditions.

Spycatcher 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

By Matt Rennie

Race: 3.35 Doncaster (Betfred St Leger Stakes)

Odds: 5-1

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old looks the perfect candidate to land the St Leger and should thrive on his first try in Group 1 company. Having been beaten in the London Gold Cup on his return in May, he has scored twice since, including in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot before a neck victory in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

That form has been franked since with the reopposing Chesspiece landing the Glasgow Stakes, while he is closely related to the top-class Dartmouth, who was a winner over 1m6f. This should be no issue and there is still no end to his improvement.

Desert Hero 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

By Paul Kealy

Race: 5.20 Doncaster (Hippo Pro 3 Sealant Handicap)

Odds: 9-2

He still hasn't managed to add to his five-and-a-half-length Sandown win on his debut as a juvenile for Charlie Hills, but for Ralph Beckett this season he has finished second in the Royal Hunt Cup (won his side), fifth in the Golden Mile and fourth last time in the Clipper Handicap at York.

Ryan Moore was noted afterwards asking Beckett for another go on him, and he has his wish here on a horse who's not remotely dependent on ground conditions and surely still has a decent prize in him.

Sonny Liston 17:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ralph Beckett

