'That was as great a thrill as ever and a lovely way of ending it' - Tom Scudamore goes out on a winner

A delighted Tom Scudamore grabbed the chance to go out on a winner by landing the Vickers.Bet Leger Legends Stakes on I Still Have Faith.

The former jump jockey was forced into retirement last February after being unseated at Leicester, a fortnight after suffering concussion in another fall at Chepstow. So he was thrilled to sign off "properly" with a smooth success in a field of fellow retired riders, in the Roger Brookhouse colours he wore when winning the Arkle at Cheltenham on Western Warhorse in 2014.

After scoring by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths on the 100-30 favourite here, the man who once beat Ryan Moore in a Flat race in his amateur days said: "That was as great a thrill as ever and a lovely way of ending it, riding a nice winner for Mr Brookhouse, who was so good to me during my career.

"It was my last ever ride and I was able to do it properly on this occasion – it feels very nice.

"They told me all the way through he was a good thing and they were right!"

Former dual champion Paul Hanagan, who retired only last month, finished second on Biplane, and said: "I enjoyed that, she ran a super race, but I think I'm probably blowing harder than she is. It was definitely the right decision!"

Grand National-winning rider Robbie Power, who quit the saddle last year, was third on Lion's Dream, and said: "He ran well. I really enjoyed it, it's been great seeing some of the lads again."

Jamie Osborne gave up race-riding back in 1999, and after he finished fourth on Cliffs Of Capri he said breathlessly: "My horse and I have 65 years between us. If it was done on a jockey handicap basis I think we'd be the winner. Sadly it tested my fitness a bit too much.

"The first three furlongs I enjoyed, then he came off the bridle through the middle of the race and I hated it. Then I was annoyed as he found a little bit more in the last furlong than I expected him to!"

Matilda waltzes home

Last year's 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet could finish only fourth behind Matilda Picotte on her first run for 457 days in the Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies' Stakes.

The 11-4 favourite was beaten nearly six lengths under Ryan Moore, and trainer George Boughey said: "She was a little ring-rusty on ground that was always going to be a question mark. I was pleased that Ryan wasn't over-hard on her when the race was gone. She's sure to improve for it.

"There was a moment three down when I thought she might fall out the back of the telly, but she battled on. She's come an awful long way in the last ten weeks and was racing against race-fit rivals.

"The Sun Chariot is the natural step for her if she comes out of it all right. She's going to be sold at the mares' sale at the end of the year and to get her back on track was great."

The winner could have a Group 1 target, as trainer Kieran Cotter said: "Plans were on hold until after today, but we might look at the Prix de la Foret. There's another Group 3 at Newmarket that could be an option too.

"She deserved that, she got chinned by a good horse of Jim Bolger's [Clever And Cool] last time out in a Listed race, but that was over seven furlongs and 110 yards. I thought today back at seven and on less testing ground she'd take the beating. She's a serious horse."

Lightning fast in Scarbrough

Rogue Lightning is set for Longchamp on the first Sunday of next month after landing the Betfred Scarbrough Stakes under Danny Tudhope.

Tom Clover, who trains the winner for the Rogues Gallery syndicate, said: "We put him in the Abbaye and if he's okay we'll go there. I've always really liked him and he's very fast.

"It's fantastic for the Rogues Gallery and well done to Doncaster – there are 55 members here and they have a big box."

