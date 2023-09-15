2023 St Leger at Doncaster: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Group 1 Betfred St Leger (3.35) , the season's final Classic, takes centre stage on Saturday. Who will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Eldar Eldarov, Hurricane Lane and Galileo Chrome by winning on Town Moor? The stamina-sapping test of the 1m6½f epic is a true test for even the very best three-year-olds, but will be crowned St Leger king?

2023 St Leger: the full list of horses for Doncaster

1 Alexandroupolis

By 2012 St Leger runner-up Camelot out of half-sister to 2018 St Leger winner Kew Gardens; impressive in a Galway maiden (8.5f, soft) as a two-year-old; starting 4-5 for Group 3 Ballysax at Leopardstown (1m2f, heavy) in April suggested he was considered a major Derby contender, which he failed to live up to in the race, however, and he showed similar form when sixth of seven in 1m6f Listed event in August when next seen; unexposed and capable of better (checked over 1f out last time, trying to come from last) but no form claims.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Sean Levey

Forecast odds: 28-1

2 Arrest

Reappeared with an easy win in the Chester Vase (1m4f, soft) in May; disappointing on good to firm in both the Derby (favourite) and at Royal Ascot, before restating his effectiveness with more give in the ground when making all at 5-6 in Group 3 at Newbury (extended 1m5f, good to soft) four weeks ago; may well have his ground again, brings among the best form with those two wins (particularly Chester) and this trip looks within reach.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 3-1f

3 Chesspiece

Just over five lengths behind Gregory when third in Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot (1m6f, good); made all in Listed race at Hamilton (1m3f, good to soft) next time and headed only close home by Desert Hero in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Goodwood (1m4f, soft); several others have better form but he has found a bit of improvement every time and the step back up in trip will suit him well.

Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 11-1

4 Continuous

Won a French Group 3 last September on very soft ground, while all runs this term were on good or good to firm; well beaten in the Prix du Jockey Club but improvement every time otherwise, trying 1m4f (Group 2) for his Royal Ascot second and for his authoritative win in the Great Voltigeur at York; came from last to first in a five-runner race at York, with Gregory making the running, giving 3lb and beaten nearly five lengths; not sure to improve for this trip but he already has the best form in the race and is on an upward curve.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 7-2

5 Denmark

Ran well on very soft ground in France on second two-year-old start; best form when placed with blinkers in 1m6f handicaps at York and Haydock on last two starts, in the former giving the winner Middle Earth 4lb (so he's rated narrowly higher on that result) but in the latter proving harder to settle and repeatedly hanging left; work to do.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Forecast odds: 50-1

6 Desert Hero

The dam's brother Dartmouth was a Group 2 winner over 1m4f and 1m6f; emerged narrowly ahead in 19-runner handicap at Royal Ascot (good) and he had to bide his time before finding daylight when coming from last to first in Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Goodwood (soft; beaten Chesspiece by a neck) 44 days ago; both were over 1m4f and whether this trip will help is not clear but there's no doubt he's been improving and still looks capable of better.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 5-1

7 Gregory

Dam won the Group 2 Park Hill over course and distance on her fifth start; her son bids to do likewise in the St Leger following wins on his first three starts, most notably from the front when evens in the 1m6f Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, and a commendable third to Continuous in the Great Voltigeur at York where setting a strong pace in a bid to compensate for dropping back to 1m4f (on good to firm) and he gave the winner 3lb; unraced on softer than good; Frankie Dettori jumps ship to ride Arrest but this one will be very well suited by reverting to this greater stamina test.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 9-2

8 Middle Earth

Has had only four races; won a Newmarket novice (1m4f, good to soft) in July, pulling well clear with an odds-on runner-up who has since given the form an almighty boost; looked a smart prospect himself when following up in the 13-runner Melrose Handicap at York (1m6f, good to firm) three weeks ago, coming from off the pace to go nearly two lengths clear of Denmark (who gave him 4lb); moves into his first Group race but brings plenty of promise.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 8-1

9 Tower Of London

Brother to 2017 St Leger and Irish Derby winner Capri; well held in good company in his two runs on testing ground; has since won a 1m4f Listed race at Leopardstown and in smooth style in 1m5f Ulster Derby (handicap) at Down Royal, before confirming himself a smart colt when pipped in 1m5f Group 3 at Newmarket; lines through his two rivals in that tight finish show he has a little to find, but this trip can help and he has each-way claims.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 12-1

Verdict: our top St Leger betting tip

By Richard Austen, Spotlight editor

There are strong reasons to believe that Gregory, with his strength in stamina and a pull in the weights, can pose a much greater challenge for CONTINUOUS than he did in the 1m4f Great Voltigeur at York, but the Aidan O'Brien-trained candidate looked good that day, showing the best form in this line-up, and he wasn't stopping. A close relation to Continuous was runner-up over 2m1f last month, admittedly at a much lower level, and the Group 3 win registered by the selection at Saint-Cloud last September presents encouraging evidence that he will prove fully effective on ground that is softer than good, which Gregory has not yet encountered. Frankie Dettori, who could have ridden Gregory, has instead stuck with Arrest, who looks sure to be suited by such ground conditions and is a likely stayer, so he looks the main danger. Desert Hero's improvement at 1m4f, including on soft ground last time when he had to wait before delivering his challenge, makes him the fourth one on the shortlist.

