'Very exciting' Iberian sparkles in Champagne to earn 25-1 quote for 2,000 Guineas

Plenty would have expected a Classic contender to emerge from the Betfred Champagne Stakes but not so many might have suggested it would be Iberian .

Rosallion had been identified as "my 2,000 Guineas horse" by Richard Hannon after scoring at Ascot in July yet drifted in the betting and could find no extra in the final 100 yards, finishing only third.

Instead Iberian, who had finished second in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, won by an impressive two lengths from Sunway under Tom Marquand to earn a 25-1 quote for Newmarket next spring.

"That's just what the doctor ordered, I think he's a very exciting horse," said trainer Charlie Hills. "Tom said he gave him some feel, he has an electric turn of foot. He put the race to bed very well. His work had been unbelievable at home and we just wanted to show what he can do on the racecourse and I think he's done that today."

Reflecting on his defeat under William Buick at Goodwood, Hills added: "He learned plenty, he was drawn one and William was conscious of teaching him to race properly. He got a little out of his ground that day and was a bit inexperienced, on and off the bridle, but he finished well.

Iberian will head to the Dewhurst next Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Hopefully he'll run in the Dewhurst and why shouldn't he be a Guineas horse? He'll get a mile no problem, there's plenty of stamina on the dam's side. And he has a great attitude, he does everything so professionally at home."

The winner could face Rosallion again in the Dewhurst. Hannon admitted: "He was very disappointing. He's finished behind a horse he's already beaten at Ascot. I'll speak to Sheikh Obaid, but I'd like to take him to the Dewhurst and hopefully he can show what he can do.

"Whether it's ground or what there, it's disappointing. He looked like he was coming there to go and run well. We'll find a reason or an excuse, but he's an extremely good horse and hopefully he'll prove that again before the end of the year."

'What a star!'

Not many early two-year-olds go on to win Group 2 races at three and four but not many precocious fillies are as tough and long-lasting as Sandrine.

Kirsten Rausing's homebred, who landed the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot as a juvenile, took her earnings to nearly £480,000 when landing the Betfred Park Stakes under Oisin Murphy

"What a star!" said trainer Andrew Balding's wife Anna Lisa. "She owes us nothing. To come back and run as well as she did in the City of York and then come out two weeks later and run like that on this ground shows she's got a massive heart.

"Oisin said he was conscious not to go too soon and he got it absolutely spot on. We'll see how she is before we think about the Foret, sometimes it takes quite a lot out of them in this ground. As a breeding prospect, we've got to look after her."

Annaf shows his class

King's Stand third Annaf took advantage of dropping into handicap company for the first time since January with a hard-fought success in the Betfred Portland Handicap.

Rossa Ryan heaped praise on the Mick Appleby-trained topweight for knuckling down to hold off Significantly by a short-head.

The jockey has won four times on the 7-1 winner this year and said: "He's been a star to me this year. My only concern was the ground as I knew the race was going to be run to suit him perfectly.

Annaf (green and white silks) and Rossa Ryan land the Portland Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He's a classy horse and a lot of people forget he was third in the King's Stand, not beaten far behind Bradsell and Highfield Princess, and I'd imagine one of those nice Group races will fall for him. To do this off topweight on ground he didn't like took some doing."

Appleby had three runners over the opening three days of the Leger meeting and all three won, with In The Breeze and impressive Flying Childers winner Big Evs also hitting the mark.

"Mick is a top trainer," said Ryan. "He's improved season on season and proved that big owners should be in his yard. He does so well with them and everything is planned out to a fine art."

Annaf holds an entry in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday, for which he was cut to 9-1 (from 16) by Paddy Power.

