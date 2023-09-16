Frankie Dettori: 'Between the three and the two I thought 'I could win this' - then with my second glance I saw Ryan'

For 200 yards the dream of one last St Leger victory came alive but not even Frankie Dettori could make this fairytale come true.

It is 23 British Classics and out for the retiring Italian whose final chance to move into joint third behind Lester Piggott in the all-time table ended in second place behind Ryan Moore's mount Continuous.

However, there was a moment when he thought Arrest could give him a seventh Leger, as he recounted: "I was in a good spot, I got him in a good rhythm. Between the three and the two when I passed Gregory I thought 'I could win this' then with my second glance I saw Ryan and I thought 'No, I'm not going to win this!'

"I wanted to curse Ryan but he's such a good mate of mine I couldn't. I congratulated him, he was on the best horse on the day. I had a super run but when I saw him going better I knew getting second would be good.

"It's been a good journey, it wasn't to be but I came close and I loved it."

Dettori was cheered throughout by a huge crowd clearly well aware this was his final Classic and he said: "It's been an unbelievable occasion, I got a reception like I was Ronaldo walking into the paddock.

"The King and the Queen are here and it's fantastic, I don't think I've seen Doncaster this packed. It's a great atmosphere, it's been a good day."

Dettori had won the Chester Vase on Arrest in May and he said: "He'll be a force to be reckoned with next year over a mile and a half – but then it won't be my problem!"

Joint-trainer John Gosden added: "Arrest ran a super race. The winner has won well in very testing conditions, the first three loved the ground and that's a big factor.

"I think we'll put Arrest away, we'll put away Gregory and we'll see if we can get some better ground for Middle Earth somewhere."

The King and Queen were in attendance for Desert Hero's Classic bid Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Desert Hero finished third for the King and Queen and could bid for another big staying prize in Australia.

"The Melbourne Cup is on the table," said trainer William Haggas. "A decision will have to be made soon.

"Physically he's really thriving. He ran a good race and he beat Chesspiece by a fair way, so it was probably a career best and I can't complain. He's had a race and given his all, he was very brave.

"I'm thrilled his owners were here to see it. It's been brilliant that the King and the Queen have come and the crowd have embraced them. They've been very excited and it's been terrific."

Jockey Tom Marquand felt the Gordon Stakes winner would have been suited by a stronger pace and said: "He's run huge. He never quite got into his comfort zone, they were going half a stride slower than I needed them to be but he toughed it out well to the line."

