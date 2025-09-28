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The Cook Review

Tough, durable and hard to beat - Rebel's Romance is so likeable that he's practically a jumps horse

Tough, durable and hard to beat - Rebel's Romance is so likeable that he's practically a jumps horse

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The Cook Review
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Why the Solario winner is not the one to take out of a firecracker four-way finish
Why the Solario winner is not the one to take out of a firecracker four-way finish
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The Last Word
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Rosallion soap opera continues but there's still (just) enough time left this season for a change of fortune
Rosallion soap opera continues but there's still (just) enough time left this season for a change of fortune
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The Cook Review
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A busy weekend for stewards around the world - and an upsetting one for retained jockeys
A busy weekend for stewards around the world - and an upsetting one for retained jockeys
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The Cook Review
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Minnie Hauk is game and likeable but cutting her for the Arc after Saturday's win is a case of getting carried away
Minnie Hauk is game and likeable but cutting her for the Arc after Saturday's win is a case of getting carried away
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The Cook Review
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Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
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The Cook Review
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Why no Eclipse pacemaker for Ombudsman? Such a strong stayer deserves to have a stablemate out in front
Why no Eclipse pacemaker for Ombudsman? Such a strong stayer deserves to have a stablemate out in front
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The Cook Review
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It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
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The Cook Review
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A kind draw set up Classic glory for Camille Pissarro but the best-laid Ballydoyle plans still nearly went awry
A kind draw set up Classic glory for Camille Pissarro but the best-laid Ballydoyle plans still nearly went awry
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The Cook Review
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Still unsung! Why is Anmaat so short of fans after once more proving himself to be among the very best?
Still unsung! Why is Anmaat so short of fans after once more proving himself to be among the very best?
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The Cook Review
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Longchamp stewards made the right call - but it's agony to see the fates giving Kieran Shoemark another rough weekend
Longchamp stewards made the right call - but it's agony to see the fates giving Kieran Shoemark another rough weekend
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The Cook Review
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Juddmonte's gallant greys didn't get the rub of the green in Saturday's major races - but brighter days lie ahead
Juddmonte's gallant greys didn't get the rub of the green in Saturday's major races - but brighter days lie ahead
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The Last Word
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Exhilarating finishes and new leaders in the final inches as Flat racing on turf returns with a bang at Doncaster
Exhilarating finishes and new leaders in the final inches as Flat racing on turf returns with a bang at Doncaster
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The Cook Review
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So close to an amazing double-treble for Willie Mullins - and he has ten months to recover before launching his next British raid
So close to an amazing double-treble for Willie Mullins - and he has ten months to recover before launching his next British raid
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The Cook Review
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Dominant Irish trainer, quality British jockey - is this the new formula for success in light of the Scottish National?
Dominant Irish trainer, quality British jockey - is this the new formula for success in light of the Scottish National?
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The Cook Review
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Kicking myself over a Grand National that showed Willie Mullins is even better than we punters realised
Kicking myself over a Grand National that showed Willie Mullins is even better than we punters realised
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The Cook Review
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Troubled Cheltenham a distant memory as Fergal O'Brien scoops valuable prizes across Britain
Troubled Cheltenham a distant memory as Fergal O'Brien scoops valuable prizes across Britain
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The Cook Review
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When is the right time to bet against Willie Mullins at the Cheltenham Festival? Don't say 'never' - there's a trend developing
When is the right time to bet against Willie Mullins at the Cheltenham Festival? Don't say 'never' - there's a trend developing
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The Cook Review
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Repeat winners take big jumps prizes at Kelso and Doncaster - while over in Meydan a 2,000 Guineas contender hacks up
Repeat winners take big jumps prizes at Kelso and Doncaster - while over in Meydan a 2,000 Guineas contender hacks up
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The Cook Review
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Nick Rockett may have won the Bobbyjo - but he should have done - and Intense Raffles ran a race full of Grand National promise
Nick Rockett may have won the Bobbyjo - but he should have done - and Intense Raffles ran a race full of Grand National promise
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The Cook Review
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Nice work by Charlie Deutsch to get the win on L'Homme Presse while saving a little something for March
Nice work by Charlie Deutsch to get the win on L'Homme Presse while saving a little something for March
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The Cook Review
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Jonbon better than ever - but Cheltenham record makes him an unattractive bet for festival glory
Jonbon better than ever - but Cheltenham record makes him an unattractive bet for festival glory
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The Cook Review
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Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
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The Cook Review
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Festive front-runners have had a joyful few days, even if it didn't work out for Il Est Francais
Festive front-runners have had a joyful few days, even if it didn't work out for Il Est Francais
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The Cook Review
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Tough, durable and hard to beat - Rebel's Romance is so likeable that he's practically a jumps horse

Tough, durable and hard to beat - Rebel's Romance is so likeable that he's practically a jumps horse

icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Why the Solario winner is not the one to take out of a firecracker four-way finish
Why the Solario winner is not the one to take out of a firecracker four-way finish
icon
The Last Word
padlock
Rosallion soap opera continues but there's still (just) enough time left this season for a change of fortune
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
A busy weekend for stewards around the world - and an upsetting one for retained jockeys
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Rosallion soap opera continues but there's still (just) enough time left this season for a change of fortune
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
A busy weekend for stewards around the world - and an upsetting one for retained jockeys
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Minnie Hauk is game and likeable but cutting her for the Arc after Saturday's win is a case of getting carried away
Minnie Hauk is game and likeable but cutting her for the Arc after Saturday's win is a case of getting carried away
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Why no Eclipse pacemaker for Ombudsman? Such a strong stayer deserves to have a stablemate out in front
Why no Eclipse pacemaker for Ombudsman? Such a strong stayer deserves to have a stablemate out in front
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
A kind draw set up Classic glory for Camille Pissarro but the best-laid Ballydoyle plans still nearly went awry
A kind draw set up Classic glory for Camille Pissarro but the best-laid Ballydoyle plans still nearly went awry
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Still unsung! Why is Anmaat so short of fans after once more proving himself to be among the very best?
Still unsung! Why is Anmaat so short of fans after once more proving himself to be among the very best?
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Longchamp stewards made the right call - but it's agony to see the fates giving Kieran Shoemark another rough weekend
Longchamp stewards made the right call - but it's agony to see the fates giving Kieran Shoemark another rough weekend
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Juddmonte's gallant greys didn't get the rub of the green in Saturday's major races - but brighter days lie ahead
Juddmonte's gallant greys didn't get the rub of the green in Saturday's major races - but brighter days lie ahead
icon
The Last Word
padlock
Exhilarating finishes and new leaders in the final inches as Flat racing on turf returns with a bang at Doncaster
Exhilarating finishes and new leaders in the final inches as Flat racing on turf returns with a bang at Doncaster
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
So close to an amazing double-treble for Willie Mullins - and he has ten months to recover before launching his next British raid
So close to an amazing double-treble for Willie Mullins - and he has ten months to recover before launching his next British raid
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Dominant Irish trainer, quality British jockey - is this the new formula for success in light of the Scottish National?
Dominant Irish trainer, quality British jockey - is this the new formula for success in light of the Scottish National?
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Kicking myself over a Grand National that showed Willie Mullins is even better than we punters realised
Kicking myself over a Grand National that showed Willie Mullins is even better than we punters realised
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Troubled Cheltenham a distant memory as Fergal O'Brien scoops valuable prizes across Britain
Troubled Cheltenham a distant memory as Fergal O'Brien scoops valuable prizes across Britain
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
When is the right time to bet against Willie Mullins at the Cheltenham Festival? Don't say 'never' - there's a trend developing
When is the right time to bet against Willie Mullins at the Cheltenham Festival? Don't say 'never' - there's a trend developing
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Repeat winners take big jumps prizes at Kelso and Doncaster - while over in Meydan a 2,000 Guineas contender hacks up
Repeat winners take big jumps prizes at Kelso and Doncaster - while over in Meydan a 2,000 Guineas contender hacks up
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Nick Rockett may have won the Bobbyjo - but he should have done - and Intense Raffles ran a race full of Grand National promise
Nick Rockett may have won the Bobbyjo - but he should have done - and Intense Raffles ran a race full of Grand National promise
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Nice work by Charlie Deutsch to get the win on L'Homme Presse while saving a little something for March
Nice work by Charlie Deutsch to get the win on L'Homme Presse while saving a little something for March
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Jonbon better than ever - but Cheltenham record makes him an unattractive bet for festival glory
Jonbon better than ever - but Cheltenham record makes him an unattractive bet for festival glory
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Festive front-runners have had a joyful few days, even if it didn't work out for Il Est Francais
Festive front-runners have had a joyful few days, even if it didn't work out for Il Est Francais
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
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