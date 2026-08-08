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Guineas festival

Godolphin juvenile made new joint-favourite for 2,000 Guineas after easy win on Newmarket debut

Godolphin juvenile made new joint-favourite for 2,000 Guineas after easy win on Newmarket debut

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Reports
Irish 2,000 Guineas: Gstaad outguns Curragh rivals to set up thrilling Royal Ascot rematch with Bow Echo
Irish 2,000 Guineas: Gstaad outguns Curragh rivals to set up thrilling Royal Ascot rematch with Bow Echo
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Reports
Dylan Browne McMonagle's tough choice, a 200-1 Group 1 winner and a rapid Aidan O'Brien improver - four horses to note at the Curragh
Dylan Browne McMonagle's tough choice, a 200-1 Group 1 winner and a rapid Aidan O'Brien improver - four horses to note at the Curragh
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Raceday Intel
Harry Wilson had a 9-1 shot among his winning tips on Saturday - find out his best bets for all six ITV races on Sunday
Harry Wilson had a 9-1 shot among his winning tips on Saturday - find out his best bets for all six ITV races on Sunday
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Cracking The Puzzle
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
'Oh, big time!' - Michael Tabor more than recoups his Gstaad losses after a Guineas that gave us a beautiful reminder of Aidan O'Brien's team ethos
'Oh, big time!' - Michael Tabor more than recoups his Gstaad losses after a Guineas that gave us a beautiful reminder of Aidan O'Brien's team ethos
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Guineas festival
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True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender
True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender
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Betting Insight
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Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas as 'monster' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan
Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas as 'monster' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan
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Reports
Newmarket: 'anti-social' Jancis goes it alone to spring Dahlia Stakes shock for Willie McCreery and Sean Levey
Newmarket: 'anti-social' Jancis goes it alone to spring Dahlia Stakes shock for Willie McCreery and Sean Levey
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Reports
'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas
'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas
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Guineas festival
I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
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Ante-Post Angles
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'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
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Guineas festival
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'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal has had a 4-1 winner at Newmarket and is taking on the Guineas favourite next
'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal has had a 4-1 winner at Newmarket and is taking on the Guineas favourite next
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Pricewise
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'She's very progressive and couldn't be any better' - race in focus, horses to note and best quotes for the 1,000 Guineas card
'She's very progressive and couldn't be any better' - race in focus, horses to note and best quotes for the 1,000 Guineas card
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Guineas festival
1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender
1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender
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Guineas festival
Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?
Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?
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Guineas festival
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Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane
Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane
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Guineas festival
'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad
'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad
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Guineas festival
Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'
Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'
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Guineas festival
'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care
'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care
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Guineas festival
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Newmarket: 'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature on big day for Wathnan
Newmarket: 'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature on big day for Wathnan
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Reports
The trainer for the big stage: can Karl Burke enhance his fine fillies record with Venetian Sun in the 1,000 Guineas?
The trainer for the big stage: can Karl Burke enhance his fine fillies record with Venetian Sun in the 1,000 Guineas?
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Guineas festival
French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas
French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas
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Guineas festival
Analysis: Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive
Analysis: Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive
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Betting Insight
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Godolphin juvenile made new joint-favourite for 2,000 Guineas after easy win on Newmarket debut

Godolphin juvenile made new joint-favourite for 2,000 Guineas after easy win on Newmarket debut

icon
Reports
Irish 2,000 Guineas: Gstaad outguns Curragh rivals to set up thrilling Royal Ascot rematch with Bow Echo
Irish 2,000 Guineas: Gstaad outguns Curragh rivals to set up thrilling Royal Ascot rematch with Bow Echo
icon
Reports
Dylan Browne McMonagle's tough choice, a 200-1 Group 1 winner and a rapid Aidan O'Brien improver - four horses to note at the Curragh
icon
Raceday Intel
Harry Wilson had a 9-1 shot among his winning tips on Saturday - find out his best bets for all six ITV races on Sunday
icon
Cracking The Puzzle
Dylan Browne McMonagle's tough choice, a 200-1 Group 1 winner and a rapid Aidan O'Brien improver - four horses to note at the Curragh
icon
Raceday Intel
Harry Wilson had a 9-1 shot among his winning tips on Saturday - find out his best bets for all six ITV races on Sunday
icon
Cracking The Puzzle
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
'Oh, big time!' - Michael Tabor more than recoups his Gstaad losses after a Guineas that gave us a beautiful reminder of Aidan O'Brien's team ethos
'Oh, big time!' - Michael Tabor more than recoups his Gstaad losses after a Guineas that gave us a beautiful reminder of Aidan O'Brien's team ethos
icon
Guineas festival
padlock
True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender
True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas as 'monster' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan
Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas as 'monster' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan
icon
Reports
Newmarket: 'anti-social' Jancis goes it alone to spring Dahlia Stakes shock for Willie McCreery and Sean Levey
Newmarket: 'anti-social' Jancis goes it alone to spring Dahlia Stakes shock for Willie McCreery and Sean Levey
icon
Reports
'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas
'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas
icon
Guineas festival
I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
icon
Guineas festival
padlock
'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal has had a 4-1 winner at Newmarket and is taking on the Guineas favourite next
'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal has had a 4-1 winner at Newmarket and is taking on the Guineas favourite next
icon
Pricewise
padlock
'She's very progressive and couldn't be any better' - race in focus, horses to note and best quotes for the 1,000 Guineas card
'She's very progressive and couldn't be any better' - race in focus, horses to note and best quotes for the 1,000 Guineas card
icon
Guineas festival
1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender
1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender
icon
Guineas festival
Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?
Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?
icon
Guineas festival
padlock
Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane
Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane
icon
Guineas festival
'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad
'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad
icon
Guineas festival
Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'
Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'
icon
Guineas festival
'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care
'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care
icon
Guineas festival
padlock
Newmarket: 'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature on big day for Wathnan
Newmarket: 'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature on big day for Wathnan
icon
Reports
The trainer for the big stage: can Karl Burke enhance his fine fillies record with Venetian Sun in the 1,000 Guineas?
The trainer for the big stage: can Karl Burke enhance his fine fillies record with Venetian Sun in the 1,000 Guineas?
icon
Guineas festival
French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas
French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas
icon
Guineas festival
Analysis: Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive
Analysis: Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
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