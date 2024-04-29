What's on this week: Galopin Des Champs among the stars at Punchestown festival before City Of Troy kicks off Guineas weekend

Monday

The confirmations for this weekend’s Qipco 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas will be revealed at lunchtime as the fields start to take shape, while members can read Pricewise’s tips for day one of the Punchestown festival at 6pm.

Moss Tucker bids for back-to-back wins in the Listed Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes (6.20 ) at Naas on his return, with his rivals including Aesop’s Fables and last year’s third Coachello. In Britain, Southwell and Ayr host the afternoon action before the evening racing takes place at Windsor and Wolverhampton.

Tuesday

It’s day one of the Punchestown festival and there are three Grade 1s on the opening card.

Supreme one-two Slade Steel and Mystical Power meet again in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (3.40 ) and Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness takes on Mares’ Chase second Dinoblue in the William Hill Champion Chase (5.25 ), while Monty’s Star, Spillane’s Tower and Embassy Gardens are in action in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (6.00 ).

Slade Steel: in action in the first Grade 1 at the Punchestown festival on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann

The best race in Britain is the Listed British EBF Nottinghamshire Oaks (4.35 ), in which Prix Saint-Alary fourth Heartache Tonight returns. Seaside venues Brighton and Yarmouth stage the other afternoon fixtures, while Catterick hosts the sole evening meeting.

Wednesday

Dual Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs bids for a first success in the Punchestown equivalent (5.25 ), having finished second to the reopposing Fastorslow last year. Corach Rambler is a notable British-trained entry.

Aintree Grade 1 winner Dancing City could be set for a quick return in the Channor Group Novice Hurdle (4.15 ), with Albert Bartlett winner Stellar Story potentially in opposition, while Champion Bumper scorer Jasmin De Vaux is entered in the other day-two Grade 1 (4.50 ).

Trueshan: set to return in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Royal Ascot trials day takes place at the Berkshire track, where Trueshan, Coltrane and Quickthorn are entered in the Longines Sagaro Stakes (2.15 ), while Adrian Murray and Amo Racing have two smart potential runners in Bucanero Fuerte (2.50 ) and Elegant Man (1.40 ).

Pontefract and Wolverhampton complete the afternoon set before Brighton and Kempton host evening racing. Members can read a data-led feature exploring whether changes to Britain's race programme had a positive impact on the jumps season at 6pm or in Thursday’s newspaper.

Thursday

Declarations for Saturday’s 2,000 Guineas, in which City Of Troy is a red-hot favourite, will be confirmed on Thursday morning.

Stayers’ Hurdle hero Teahupoo bids to follow up in the Punchestown equivalent (6.00 ) on day three of the big meeting, while Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior is long odds-on to land the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (5.25 ).

Gaelic Warrior: impressive winner of the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Recent Bath winner Adaay In Devon could go for a quickfire Listed double in the feature race (7.30 ) at Chelmsford that has attracted interest from France and Ireland. Doncaster hosts the other evening meeting, with Redcar, Ayr and Lingfield racing in the afternoon.

Friday

The line-up for the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday will be revealed on Friday morning.

ITV will televise seven races from Newmarket and Goodwood, with Dante and Derby entry Endless Victory (2.25 ) catching the eye in a Listed race at the first-named track. Lion’s Pride and Time Lock are entered in the £125,000 William Hill Jockey Club Stakes (4.10 ).

State Man’s perfect 4-4 Punchestown record will be on the line in the Boodles Champion Hurdle (6.00 ), a race he won last year, with Champion Hurdle runner-up Irish Point potentially having another crack at him. Star novice Ballyburn is set to run in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (6.35 ).

Musselburgh hosts an afternoon card, Cheltenham stages its annual hunter chase evening meeting and Newcastle’s floodlights will be on for an evening all-weather card.

Saturday

The Classics get under way with the 2,000 Guineas (3.35 ) promising to be a cracker. City Of Troy is a warm order and boasts a 3-3 record for Aidan O’Brien from last year, while Rosallion is the big British hope for Richard Hannon. The William Hill Palace House Stakes (2.55) also features on Newmarket’s nine-race card.

Lossiemouth: bids to back up her Mares' Hurdle success at Punchestown on Saturday Credit: Michael Steele

Lossiemouth seeks a fourth Grade 1 win in the Mares Champion Hurdle (3.40 ) on the final day of the Punchestown festival, while Kargese and the unbeaten Bottler’secret are entered in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle (4.50 ).

Goodwood’s seven-race card includes two fillies’ Listed races. The Thirsk Hunt Cup (2.40) is another race to be shown on ITV. The three evening fixtures take place at Uttoxeter, Yarmouth and Hexham.

Sunday

The 1,000 Guineas (3.40 ) looks an open event with Fallen Angel, Ylang Ylang, Dance Sequence and French contender Ramatuelle among many potential players. The William Hill Dahlia Stakes (2.25) is the main race on the Newmarket undercard, with four races being televised on ITV4.

The other afternoon meetings take place at Hamilton, Salisbury and Sligo.

Premier meetings

Friday: Newmarket

Saturday: Goodwood and Newmarket

Sunday: Newmarket

