'He hasn't put a foot wrong over the last few weeks' - 2,000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy continues to impress Aidan O'Brien

City Of Troy has continued to impress Aidan O'Brien and "hasn't put a foot wrong" in his preparation for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on Saturday week, the first leg of what could be an audacious Triple Crown bid for last season's champion European juvenile.

O'Brien has never hidden his admiration for City Of Troy or made any secret of the fact he feels he is different to anything he has trained before, and the much-hyped son of Justify will do his final piece of serious work later this week in what is a crunch couple of days with a view to having him cherry ripe for Newmarket.

The latest forfeits stage for the Guineas was on Tuesday, and O'Brien said: "All is good with City Of Troy at the moment and everything has gone very well up until this point.