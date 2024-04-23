'He hasn't put a foot wrong over the last few weeks' - 2,000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy continues to impress Aidan O'Brien
City Of Troy has continued to impress Aidan O'Brien and "hasn't put a foot wrong" in his preparation for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on Saturday week, the first leg of what could be an audacious Triple Crown bid for last season's champion European juvenile.
O'Brien has never hidden his admiration for City Of Troy or made any secret of the fact he feels he is different to anything he has trained before, and the much-hyped son of Justify will do his final piece of serious work later this week in what is a crunch couple of days with a view to having him cherry ripe for Newmarket.
The latest forfeits stage for the Guineas was on Tuesday, and O'Brien said: "All is good with City Of Troy at the moment and everything has gone very well up until this point.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 April 2024inGuineas festival
Last updated 19:18, 23 April 2024
- Nothing close to threatening City Of Troy at top of 2,000 Guineas market - but betting suggests fillies' Classic is up for grabs
- Skellet taken out of 1,000 Guineas as big guns stand their ground for next month's Newmarket Classics
- 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel flourishing after Newmarket prep and Karl Burke 'couldn't be happier' ahead of Classic bid
- How a visit to Richard Hannon left Willie Carson red-faced - and his trainer even more confident of Classic glory
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan
- Nothing close to threatening City Of Troy at top of 2,000 Guineas market - but betting suggests fillies' Classic is up for grabs
- Skellet taken out of 1,000 Guineas as big guns stand their ground for next month's Newmarket Classics
- 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel flourishing after Newmarket prep and Karl Burke 'couldn't be happier' ahead of Classic bid
- How a visit to Richard Hannon left Willie Carson red-faced - and his trainer even more confident of Classic glory
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan