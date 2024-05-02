2024 Qipco 2,000 Guineas contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race on Saturday

The Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35) takes place at Newmarket on Saturday in the first Classic of the season. Here we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top . . .

Form: 111-

Strengths: An exceptional juvenile last season who won all three starts and his rating of 125 makes him one of the best two-year-olds this century. By Triple Crown winner Justify and out of a Galileo mare, you'd expect this mile trip to be the absolute minimum trip he will be running over this season, but he showed plenty of speed last season.

The form of his runaway wins in the Superlative and Dewhurst Stakes is working out well and he has won on good, good to soft and soft so is versatile to the conditions.

City Of Troy and Ryan Moore landed the Dewhurst Stakes in fine style Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Weaknesses: No obvious weaknesses other than the unknown of a horse going straight to the Guineas and the fact he has a couple of unexposed rivals to deal with, but he might be susceptible to a speedier type if the race turned messy. It also must be pointed out that from the small pool of Justify horses, they have shown a tendency to be better juveniles, however that pool is not big enough to formulate any strong trends.

Odds: 4-6

City Of Troy 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Form: 1131-

Strengths: A top-class juvenile who concluded his season with a terrific Group 1 success in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, clocking a very good time in the process.

His form has some real depth to it with Unquestionable (the horse he beat into second at Longchamp) winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita on his next start.

The form of his Ascot win is strong too, Al Musmak won his next start before finishing second in the Royal Lodge, while the third Ancient Wisdom has won his four other starts and is rated 115.

Rosallion: won three from four starts as a juvenile Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses: Richard Hannon skipped the option of running in a trial due to the extreme amount of rainfall so he is coming here without a run.

Has 8lb to find with City Of Troy on official ratings so even if he has improved from two to three, he has plenty to find with the odds-on favourite.

Odds: 4-1

Rosallion 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Form: -111

Strengths: Didn't run as a juvenile but has excelled on the all-weather at Kempton this winter with three effortless victories, producing a killer turn of foot in each of the races to win in comfortable style.

Notable Speech has impressed in three starts at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses: A different preparation having raced only on the all-weather this winter and his form is difficult to quantify as a result.

Is probably priced more on the fact he is unexposed rather than achievement and this would require a huge step up in form.

Odds: 10-1

Notable Speech 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Form: 111-

Strengths: Another unbeaten contender who puts their record on the line. An impressive winner of the Royal Lodge on his final start of the season last year and the form of his Ascot novice win holds plenty of substance too.

Holds a Derby entry and he will stay very well with the mile likely to be the minimum trip at which he will run over this season.

Ghostwriter and William Buick score at Ascot Credit: Steve Bardens (Getty Images)

Weaknesses: Might lack the gears of the more fancied runners and has plenty to find on ratings.

Odds: 16-1

Ghostwriter 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Clive Cox

Form: 1-1

Strengths: Another whose form is solely on the all-weather after two spectacular wins visually at Southwell. Hard to say where the limit is for this son of Dark Angel and trainer Karl Burke has spoken in glowing terms in the last few weeks.

Night Raider impresses in a gallop at Newmarket before racing at the Craven meeting Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Weaknesses: Has yet to encounter anything like the calibre of rivals he will face on the Rowley Mile.

Odds: 16-1

Night Raider 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tnr: K R Burke

How about the remainder?

Alyanaabi finished fourth behind Rosallion at Ascot and was second to City Of Troy in the Dewhurst and that suggests he holds each-way claims but he has plenty to find in order to win the race.

Task Force did all his racing over 6f last season, winning twice and finishing second to Vandeek in the Middle Park, but he ought to appreciate the step up in trip. Haatem impressed in the Craven but falls some way short on his juvenile form.

Verdict

It is hard to see past City Of Troy here. He was an exceptional juvenile and has a worthy rival in Rosallion, but the whole field have plenty to find with him and he appears to have all the attributes you need to win a race like this.

City Of Troy 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.