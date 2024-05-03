'That's the winner of the 2,000 Guineas - he wins the Guineas and the Derby' - the best quotes on City Of Troy

City Of Troy is a red-hot favourite for the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday after a two-year-old campaign in which he was undefeated in three races and crowned champion juvenile. Connections have not been shy in their belief in the Justify colt ahead of his Classic season

“It’s unnatural ability. He’s a very unusual horse. Whatever speed you want to go he can keep pushing and he can go up and sit with anything we have. He looks an incredibly special horse."

Aidan O’Brien purring after City Of Troy’s dominant Superlative Stakes win

"That's the winner of the 2,000 Guineas. He wins the 2,000 Guineas and the Derby.”

Maurice Manasseh, former first-class cricketer and good friend of the Coolmore family, after the Superlative

"He's got a lovely stride, good balance and he has all the things that you would dream about in a horse.”

Aidan O’Brien living the dream

"He really is our Frankel. I know the way Aidan speaks. We're all optimists, but this horse is special. No question, he's the real deal."

Coolmore partner and co-owner Michael Tabor's immediate reaction post-Dewhurst

"When we ran here on the July course I thought it was as impressive a two-year-old performance as I've experienced at that time of the year. Coming here [to the Dewhurst], I couldn't see how anything could beat him. The worry was the holding ground as he'd been off a long time, but his performance was commanding again."

Ryan Moore on City Of Troy's outstanding performances last season

Aidan O'Brien: trainer of City Of Troy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"There is no doubt he is the best two-year-old I've trained."

A straight answer to a straight question from Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien

"He never gets tired and I've never seen a horse like that. You need tractor tyres to go on that ground, and he hasn't got that. What he does have is a jet engine and his engine pushed his action through. We usually push them to the limit, but we could never find his limit."

Aidan O'Brien on how City Of Troy handled the soft ground at Newmarket for the Dewhurst, conditions he believes are far from ideal for the superstar colt and made him vulnerable pre-race

"He could be a Triple Crown horse because he could have the pace for a mile as a three-year-old, he could get a mile and a half and he could go on to get further. He's by Justify and it's a trait of the sire that they just keep going. He's out of a Galileo mare as well and something to really look forward to."

Aidan O'Brien believes City Of Troy could have the stamina to pull off the Triple Crown of 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger

Read more . . .

Sean Levey confident Rosallion can 'run a massive race' against 'exceptional' City Of Troy in 2,000 Guineas

Confirmed runners and riders for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.