Who remains in contention for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend?
There was no backing down at the latest confirmation stage for the Qipco 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas this week as the main contenders for each Classic held their ground on Monday.
City Of Troy and Rosallion were among 14 horses confirmed for the 2,000 Guineas (3.35) on Saturday, while Ylang Ylang, Dance Sequence and Fallen Angel remained with 17 others for Sunday’s 1,000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket.
Although those horses at the top of the market remained engaged for the weekend's contests, Ancient Wisdom – winner of last year's Futurity Trophy at Doncaster – and Al Musmak were not kept in the 2,000 Guineas. In the 1,000 Guineas, Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Pretty Crystal was added to the race at a cost of £30,000.
Aidan O’Brien will be attempting to win the 2,000 Guineas for an 11th time on Saturday with his team of four horses spearheaded by City Of Troy, last year’s unbeaten juvenile and the general odds-on favourite for the Classic. Diego Velazquez, Henry Longfellow and River Tiber are the trainer’s other three horses engaged in the race.
O'Brien's Ylang Ylang has been vying for favouritism for the 1,000 Guineas since her stablemate Opera Singer was ruled out of the race last month due to a training setback. Also towards the head of the market is Fallen Angel, who recently galloped on the Rowley Mile, and Dance Sequence, who was beaten by Pretty Crystal in the Nell Gwyn.
Qipco 2,000 Guineas confirmations (3.35 Newmarket, Saturday)
Alyanaabi Owen Burrows
City Of Troy Aidan O'Brien
Diego Velazquez Aidan O'Brien
Ghostwriter Clive Cox
Haatem Richard Hannon
Henry Longfellow Aidan O'Brien
Iberian Charlie Hills
Inisherin Kevin Ryan
Night Raider Karl Burke
Notable Speech Charlie Appleby
River Tiber Aidan O'Brien
Rosallion Richard Hannon
Task Force Ralph Beckett
Ten Bob Tony Ed Walker
Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Saturday May 4) Paddy Power: 4-6 City Of Troy, 4 Rosallion, 7 Notable Speech, 10 Ghostwriter, 12 Night Raider, Task Force, 14 Iberian, 20 bar
Qipco 1,000 Guineas confirmations (3.35 Newmarket, Sunday)
Brilliant Aidan O'Brien
Cinderella's Dream Charlie Appleby
Content Aidan O'Brien
Dance Sequence Charlie Appleby
Darnation Karl Burke
Elmalka Roger Varian
Fallen Angel Karl Burke
Finsceal Luas Jim Bolger
Lunar Eclipse David Simcock
Porta Fortuna Donnacha O'Brien
Pretty Crystal Richard Fahey
Ramatuelle Christopher Head
Regal Jubilee John and Thady Gosden
Rolica Jane Chapple-Hyam
Sacred Angel Charlie Johnston
See The Fire Andrew Balding
Star Music Richard Hughes
Star Style Richard Hannon
Tamfana David Menuisier
Ylang Ylang Aidan O'Brien
Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Sunday May 5)
William Hill: 7-2 Fallen Angel, 4 Ylang Ylang, 5 Dance Sequence, 10 See The Fire, Ramatuelle, 12 Content, 14 Pretty Crystal, 20 bar
Published on 29 April 2024inGuineas festival
Last updated 13:50, 29 April 2024
