Who remains in contention for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend?

There was no backing down at the latest confirmation stage for the Qipco 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas this week as the main contenders for each Classic held their ground on Monday.

City Of Troy and Rosallion were among 14 horses confirmed for the 2,000 Guineas (3.35) on Saturday, while Ylang Ylang , Dance Sequence and Fallen Angel remained with 17 others for Sunday’s 1,000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket.

Although those horses at the top of the market remained engaged for the weekend's contests, Ancient Wisdom – winner of last year's Futurity Trophy at Doncaster – and Al Musmak were not kept in the 2,000 Guineas. In the 1,000 Guineas, Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Pretty Crystal was added to the race at a cost of £30,000.

Aidan O’Brien will be attempting to win the 2,000 Guineas for an 11th time on Saturday with his team of four horses spearheaded by City Of Troy, last year’s unbeaten juvenile and the general odds-on favourite for the Classic. Diego Velazquez , Henry Longfellow and River Tiber are the trainer’s other three horses engaged in the race.

O'Brien's Ylang Ylang has been vying for favouritism for the 1,000 Guineas since her stablemate Opera Singer was ruled out of the race last month due to a training setback. Also towards the head of the market is Fallen Angel, who recently galloped on the Rowley Mile, and Dance Sequence, who was beaten by Pretty Crystal in the Nell Gwyn.

Alyanaabi Owen Burrows

City Of Troy Aidan O'Brien​​

Diego Velazquez Aidan O'Brien

Ghostwriter Clive Cox​​

Haatem Richard Hannon

Henry Longfellow Aidan O'Brien

Iberian Charlie Hills

Inisherin Kevin Ryan

Night Raider Karl Burke

Notable Speech Charlie Appleby

River Tiber Aidan O'Brien

Rosallion Richard Hannon

Task Force Ralph Beckett

Ten Bob Tony Ed Walker

Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Saturday May 4) Paddy Power: 4-6 City Of Troy, 4 Rosallion, 7 Notable Speech, 10 Ghostwriter, 12 Night Raider, Task Force, 14 Iberian, 20 bar

Brilliant Aidan O'Brien

Cinderella's Dream Charlie Appleby

Content Aidan O'Brien

Dance Sequence Charlie Appleby

Darnation Karl Burke

Elmalka Roger Varian

Fallen Angel Karl Burke

Finsceal Luas Jim Bolger

Lunar Eclipse David Simcock

Porta Fortuna Donnacha O'Brien

Pretty Crystal Richard Fahey

Ramatuelle Christopher Head

Regal Jubilee John and Thady Gosden​​

Rolica Jane Chapple-Hyam

Sacred Angel Charlie Johnston

See The Fire Andrew Balding

Star Music Richard Hughes

Star Style Richard Hannon

Tamfana David Menuisier

Ylang Ylang Aidan O'Brien

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Sunday May 5)

William Hill: 7-2 Fallen Angel, 4 Ylang Ylang, 5 Dance Sequence, 10 See The Fire, Ramatuelle, 12 Content, 14 Pretty Crystal, 20 bar



Read these next:

What's on this week: Galopin Des Champs among the stars at Punchestown festival before City Of Troy kicks off Guineas weekend

'There’s only one 1,000 Guineas' - Nell Gwyn heroine Pretty Crystal set to be supplemented for Classic

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

