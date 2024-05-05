Drama-packed pair of Newmarket Classics had it all, even if the winners were tricky to find

Now that's what I call a weekend of top-class racing. Triumph and heartbreak, unforeseen flops and regrettable riding decisions, those two Newmarket Classics had everything.

The winners have got paid at good odds while the rest of us have enough moaning material for several nights kvetching down the pub. Can you ask for anything more?

One slightly odd aspect is that Aidan O'Brien appears to have lost the knack of winning Guineas races in Britain. It's not long since he won the colts' version four times in five years and even more recently he bagged the fillies' Classic five times out of six.