'Fallen Angel deserves to be favourite' - Karl Burke hoping star filly can provide him with a first British Classic

Fallen Angel attempts to give Karl Burke his first British Classic victory in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and the trainer believes his star filly is the one they all have to beat.

Burke came close to 1,000 Guineas glory when Laurens was runner-up to Billesdon Brook in 2018, before she gave him a breakthrough Classic triumph in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly that year. He has another leading chance six years later with the Steve Parkin-owned daughter of Too Darn Hot.

A brilliant winner of the Moyglare Stud Stakes when last seen competitively in September, she warmed up for this with a gallop at the track's Craven meeting and is primed to land more big-race glory on her comeback.

"On all known form, I think Fallen Angel deserves to be favourite," Burke said. "As we know, horses can improve from two to three and can also go backwards, but we think she's trained on.

"She looks fantastic in her skin and we're very happy with her. Her racecourse gallop two and a half weeks ago jumped her forward and she's worked nicely at home since."

Burke is double-handed after May Hill Stakes winner Darnation was also declared, but her participation hinges on the amount of rain Newmarket gets.

"We're going to take a view on the ground," he added. "Newmarket can dry out very quickly and I'd imagine if there's any firm in the going, she wouldn't be a runner. She's a very good filly in her own right and wants slower ground to be at her best."

RP Recommends: how to bet on the 1,000 Guineas

By Tom Park, audience editor

This is a wide-open Classic and Sky Bet are going five places, which makes it a good offer for those wanting to take on the front three in the market. I will be taking advantage of it and backing Ramatuelle, who is my main fancy for the race. I think she'll stay and if she does she has a huge chance. The other I'll be backing is Darnation, who looks a massive price at 33-1. She won't run unless they get some rain, but if they do she is a big player on some excellent two-year-old form.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

Will Ylang Ylang blossom for Classic glory?

Just like in the 2,000 Guineas, Aidan O'Brien relies on a sole runner as Ylang Ylang bids to give him a remarkable eighth 1,000 Guineas success.

The daughter of Frankel was a disappointing last of nine behind Fallen Angel when favourite for the Moyglare Stud Stakes, but ended her juvenile year on a winning note with a top-level victory over course-and-distance in the Fillies' Mile.

Ylang Ylang bids to emulate Minding, who was the last horse to complete the Fillies' Mile and 1,000 Guineas double for O'Brien in 2016.

He said: "It'll be interesting to see how she does as she works like a filly that'll get further. She didn't win the Fillies' Mile until the last half-furlong. We'll learn a lot more about her on Sunday.

"She's working well and is fit. We'll get a clearer picture of what route to go after, but we have it in our minds she could be an Oaks filly."

Going update

The going was eased to good (from good, good to firm in places) before racing on Friday and some more showers could slightly soften the ground further.

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Dance Sequence and Cinderella's Dream

Dance Sequence showed her rawness last time, but ran a nice race nonetheless and we feel the step up in trip to a mile can help. She's a filly that I'm very confident will run a big race. Cinderella's Dream gave us some entertainment at Meydan when William Buick lost his irons, but showed her class. She's tough and I hope she can be there at the business end.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Pretty Crystal

We're really looking forward to running. Handling the track is a big benefit and she's shown that. Everyone's really happy with how she's going and she's got a huge each-way chance.

Christopher Head, trainer of Ramatuelle

The Prix Imprudence was run at a slow pace, but she still ran very well and we'll find out if she stays the mile. I think she has a really good chance, even if she has yet to run over a mile. It’s not a problem.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Regal Jubilee

We were delighted with her comeback. She might be better over further, but she's already a course-and-distance winner and any rain they get will help. She's a bit of an outsider, but she could run a nice race.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Star Style

We're very happy with her, she's come out of her last race in very good form. We are throwing her in the deep end, though. But to do what she did the first time out last time was impressive.

David Menuisier, trainer of Tamfana

Everyone talks about Ramatuelle, who was second in the Prix Imprudence last time, and we were third. She was only 80 per cent fit and went there off the back of two gallops, so frankly I think she’s going to run a big race. The ground being like it is today is exactly what we want.

