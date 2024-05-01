'I can't wait to run her' - Christopher Head delighted as 1,000 Guineas hopeful Ramatuelle sails through her final workout
French challenger Ramatuelle came through her final major piece of work in Chantilly on Tuesday morning with flying colours, as trainer Christopher Head admitted he cannot wait to saddle his first British Classic runner in Sunday's Qipco 1,000 Guineas.
The daughter of Justify will tackle a mile for the first time at Newmarket but showed no signs of stopping when leaving her two work companions trailing over virtually that distance on Les Reservoirs, pleasing both her trainer and big-race rider Aurelien Lemaitre.
Ramatuelle rounded off her two-year-old campaign when going down by a short neck to Vandeek in the Prix Morny, and was then half a length adrift of Godolphin's Romantic Style when tackling seven furlongs for the first time in the Prix Imprudence at the start of April.
Published on 1 May 2024
Last updated 12:30, 1 May 2024
