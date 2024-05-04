'He got upset in the stalls which is not like him' - Aidan O'Brien shocked by City Of Troy's performance as hot favourite flops

Aidan O'Brien said he was "shocked" by the comprehensive defeat of odds-on favourite and last year's champion juvenile City Of Troy , who trailed in only ninth of the 11 runners in the 2,000 Guineas .

The previously unbeaten son of Justify was sent off a well-backed 4-6 favourite to give the master of Ballydoyle an 11th win in the first colts' Classic of the season, but he was beaten before the Bushes and eventually trailed in 16 and three-quarter lengths adrift of impressive winner Notable Speech.

It was a defeat that had echoes of O'Brien's Air Force Blue , who was also champion two-year-old before he beat just one home in the 2016 Guineas, when sent off 4-5.