'He got upset in the stalls which is not like him' - Aidan O'Brien shocked by City Of Troy's performance as hot favourite flops
Aidan O'Brien said he was "shocked" by the comprehensive defeat of odds-on favourite and last year's champion juvenile City Of Troy, who trailed in only ninth of the 11 runners in the 2,000 Guineas.
The previously unbeaten son of Justify was sent off a well-backed 4-6 favourite to give the master of Ballydoyle an 11th win in the first colts' Classic of the season, but he was beaten before the Bushes and eventually trailed in 16 and three-quarter lengths adrift of impressive winner Notable Speech.
It was a defeat that had echoes of O'Brien's Air Force Blue, who was also champion two-year-old before he beat just one home in the 2016 Guineas, when sent off 4-5.
Published on 4 May 2024inGuineas festival
Last updated 18:11, 4 May 2024
- 3.40 Newmarket: 'Fallen Angel deserves to be favourite' - Karl Burke hoping star filly can provide him with a first British Classic
- Byerley Stud-bred 1,000 Guineas contender Star Style aiming to put best foot forward
- 'That's the winner of the 2,000 Guineas - he wins the Guineas and the Derby' - the best quotes on City Of Troy
- Should the recent history of short-priced favourites in the 2,000 Guineas concern City Of Troy backers?
- Classic clues: a look behind the pedigrees and background of the 2,000 Guineas field
