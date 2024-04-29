'I don't think I've seen a horse work better' - Karl Burke issues bullish update on 2,000 Guineas contender Night Raider

Karl Burke has spoken in glowing terms about Qipco 2,000 Guineas dark horse Night Raider and is hoping for a draw close to hot-favourite City Of Troy in Saturday's Newmarket Classic.

Burke revealed that he has never had a horse work as well as Night Raider on the Polytrack gallop in Middleham and is hoping big-race jockey Danny Tudhope can stalk City Of Troy before moving through the son of Dark Angel's "ten gears" in the closing stages.

"He's a lot of potential and a lot of ability and I don't think I've seen a horse work better in the 23 years we've been at Middleham," said Burke. "He's got an awfully high cruising speed and he can quicken off it as well. Clifford Lee rode him for the first time in a long time and said it was like driving a car with ten gears. Every time you move on him he goes forward.

"Danny Tudhope loves him and I wouldn't mind having a bet that there's nothing travelling any better than him a furlong and a half out and we'll see what we do after that."

Night Raider has yet to race on turf but impressed Burke enough in his his two career starts on Tapeta at Southwell for his trainer to make a "small" investment when he was 40-1 for the 2,000 Guineas. Those odds have now tumbled to a general 16-1, with City Of Troy odds on at 4-6 with most bookmakers at the top of the market.

The trainer, speaking in a press conference organised by the Jockey Club on Monday, added: "There's no real pressure with him and there's a few runners there with bigger reputations, so hopefully we can burst a few balloons. I hope he's drawn near to City Of Troy so Danny can sit and follow him through the race."

Burke is also responsible for Qipco 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel and reiterated his belief that last season's Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes winner is the form choice in Sunday's Classic.

Fallen Angel: favourite for Sunday's 1,000 Guineas Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I think they've got us to beat," said Burke. "I know Ballydoyle will give you plenty of excuses for Ylang Ylang's defeat in the Moyglare but she's got more than ten lengths to make up on us. On all known form I think we deserve to be favourite."

Fallen Angel was put through her paces in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket's Craven meeting earlier this month and has come on considerably for that exercise, according to her trainer.

"She needed that gallop, came out of it really well and has taken a big step forward," said Burke. "She did a good piece of work again on Friday and I'm very happy with her."

Although remaining in contention for the race on Monday, stablemate Darnation is likely to sidestep Sunday's Classic in favour of a tilt at the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp on May 12.

"She's a very good filly on soft and heavy ground," said Burke. "She had a racecourse gallop on heavy ground after racing at Wetherby on Sunday and galloped very well. She's fit and ready to go but favourite would be to wait for the French Guineas."

The going at Newmarket was described as good to soft on Monday with an unsettled forecast for the remainder of the week.

