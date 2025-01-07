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The Post Script

Is Il Est Francais a Champion Chase winner in waiting?

Is Il Est Francais a Champion Chase winner in waiting?

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Cheltenham Festival
Ranking Aidan O'Brien's juvenile fillies - with Lake Victoria pipped to top spot
Ranking Aidan O'Brien's juvenile fillies - with Lake Victoria pipped to top spot
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The Post Script
Two cracking ante-post bets for the autumn - including an Aidan O'Brien-trained 14-1 shot
Two cracking ante-post bets for the autumn - including an Aidan O'Brien-trained 14-1 shot
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The Post Script
The Post Script: 25-1 looks huge about this Group 1 winner bouncing back
The Post Script: 25-1 looks huge about this Group 1 winner bouncing back
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Britain
The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break
The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break
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Ireland
Is Il Est Francais a Champion Chase winner in waiting?

Is Il Est Francais a Champion Chase winner in waiting?

icon
Cheltenham Festival
Ranking Aidan O'Brien's juvenile fillies - with Lake Victoria pipped to top spot
Ranking Aidan O'Brien's juvenile fillies - with Lake Victoria pipped to top spot
icon
The Post Script
Two cracking ante-post bets for the autumn - including an Aidan O'Brien-trained 14-1 shot
icon
The Post Script
The Post Script: 25-1 looks huge about this Group 1 winner bouncing back
icon
Britain
Two cracking ante-post bets for the autumn - including an Aidan O'Brien-trained 14-1 shot
icon
The Post Script
The Post Script: 25-1 looks huge about this Group 1 winner bouncing back
icon
Britain
The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break
The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break
icon
Ireland