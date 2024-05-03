2024 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 11 runners will line up for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket (3.35) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The first Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1 Alyanaabi

Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Draw: 8

Forecast odds: 16-1

Spotlight comment: granddam is a half-sister to Nashwan, who won this contest in 1989; had a racecourse gallop during Craven week here last month; progressive juvenile form includes a Newmarket Group 3 success that is flanked by good efforts in races won by Rosallion (Ascot Listed) and City Of Troy (Dewhurst); however, has work to do to turn the tables on those impressive rivals.

Pedigree comment: out of a half-sister to 1,000 Guineas winner Ghanaati and Listed-winning Oaks third Rumoush, from the family of Height Of Fashion, Nashwan, Unfuwain, Baaeed and Hukum. Mile likely to be his ideal trip.

2 City Of Troy

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Draw: 2

Forecast odds: 4-6f

Spotlight comment: hugely exciting colt who brings high expectations to his three-year-old season, having been so impressive during an unbeaten two-year-old campaign that featured very powerful displays in the Superlative Stakes (beat Haatem by just over six lengths) and Dewhurst (on this track, made all; beat Alyanaabi by just over three lengths), earning him the European champion juvenile award for 2023; brilliantly strong at the finish and just keeps on galloping; acts on soft ground; poised to be the next superstar, assuming he trains on well, and sets a tall standard.

Pedigree comment: son of Fillies' Mile-winning sister to Oaks heroine Forever Together, brother to London Gold Cup winner Bertinelli and from the further family of Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Al Bahathri. Mile no problem at all.

3 Ghostwriter

Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Draw: 3

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spotlight comment: granddam is a sister to Zafonic, who won easily in this contest in 1993; yet to race on ground softer than good; unblemished two-year-old campaign culminated in a success in the Royal Lodge (Group 2) over course and distance, taking record to 3-3 which matches City Of Troy's score but he is about a stone below that rival in terms of form; that aside, he's open to further improvement.

Pedigree comment: out of a mile-and-a-half winner who was second in the Cheshire Oaks, herself a daughter of the speedy Marching West, a sister to 2,000 Guineas and Dewhurst winner Zafonic. Mile no problem and further likely to suit in due course.

4 Haatem

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: James Doyle

Draw: 5

Forecast odds: 33-1

Spotlight comment: tough colt whose busy two-year-old season included a Vintage Stakes win at Goodwood (Group 2; beat Iberian by a length); showed he's trained on well with a clearcut success in the Craven Stakes (Group 3) over course and distance on his reappearance, taking record to 3-10; however, looks vulnerable to numerous promising/classier types in this field and he's comfortably held by City Of Troy on two pieces of form.

Pedigree comment: a son of six-furlong winner Hard Walnut, a Cape Cross half-sister to two black-type mile to a mile-and-a-quarter performers, including the smart Born To Be Alive. Trip well within his compass.

5 Iberian

Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Draw: 11

Forecast odds: 25-1

Spotlight comment: good second to Haatem in the Vintage, then went one better in the Champagne Stakes (Group 2) at Doncaster in which Rosallion met his sole defeat, albeit an excusable one (ground too soft); far from certain to confirm placings with that opponent, and form dipped sharply in the Dewhurst when he finished nine lengths behind City Of Troy; not the percentage call.

Pedigree comment: out of a stakes-winning miler, a High Chaparral half-sister to the dam of Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Just The Judge and High Heeled, a 1m4f Group 3 winner and third in the Oaks. Could potentially get further than a mile in time.

6 Inisherin

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Draw: 7

Forecast odds: 40-1

Spotlight comment: dam is closely related to connections' 2023 Queen Anne winner Triple Time; promising colt who finished second in course-and-distance maiden last September, then went one better at Newcastle (1m, all-weather; readily) in March; his form has received a couple of strong boosts in recent weeks; upped markedly in class but has potential and could go well at big odds.

Pedigree comment: regally bred son of Prix Jean Romanet scorer Ajman Princess, a close relation to Queen Anne winner Triple Time, Prix Daniel Wildenstein scorer Ostilio and Rosaline, the dam of Rosallion. Mile to a mile and a quarter well within his range.

7 Night Raider

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Draw: 1

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spotlight comment: very promising colt who has impressed in two races at Southwell (7f, all-weather), winning by an aggregate of 14 lengths; had a taste of this course by taking part in a racecourse gallop during Craven week; doesn't look short of speed and there are mixed messages in his pedigree with regard to this new trip; that aside, he looks a high-class prospect and is a fascinating contender.

Pedigree comment: half-brother to Palace House Stakes winner Far Above, dam unraced daughter of Shamardal and from the family of Prix de l'Opera winner Nahrain (dam of Benbatl) and Ribblesdale Stakes winner and Oaks second Bahr. Mile looks his optimum at present.

8 Notable Speech

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Draw: 6

Forecast odds: 9-1

Spotlight comment: Dubawi colt who was unraced at two; has quickly developed into a very useful performer at Kempton (1m, all-weather) this year, readily defying top weight in a conditions race most recently, taking his record to 3-3 and firmly entering the 2,000 Guineas picture; has a bright turn of foot and looks open to any amount of further progress; very interesting participant, assuming he takes to this different scenario on turf debut.

Pedigree comment: son of UAE Oaks-placed half-sister to Canadian Grade 1-winning two-year-old Wild Beauty and from the family of Haydock Sprint Cup and Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Cherokee Rose. Mile no problem at all.

9 Rosallion

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Draw: 4

Forecast odds: 9-2

Spotlight comment: held in high regard and ended last season with a smart performance in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp, taking record to 3-4 and looking better than the winning margin of a length; had an excuse (soft ground) for his Champagne Stakes defeat the time before; form stacks up well and he's second best behind City Of Troy on ratings in this field, making him a highly significant player; should stay a mile and almost certainly hasn't peaked yet.

Pedigree comment: grandson of blue hen Reem Three and out of a three-parts New Approach sister to Prix Jean Romanet scorer Ajman Princess, Queen Anne victor Triple Time and Group 2-winning miler Ostilio. Mile expected to suit.

10 Task Force

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Draw: 9

Forecast odds: 20-1

Spotlight comment: progressive over 6f on good/firmer last term, winning twice prior to finishing second behind unbeaten Vandeek in the Middle Park here; had wind surgery since; not necessarily just a sprinting prospect as he's bred for this occasion, being by 2,000 Guineas winner Frankel and out of 1,000 Guineas awardee Special Duty; one to consider strongly, given that pedigree.

Pedigree comment: by a 2,000 Guineas winner and out of a 1,000 Guineas winner. A close relation to 1m4f stakes winner Elegant Verse; dam a Cheveley Park-winning half-sister to Exemplify, the dam of Breeders' Cup Mile victor Expert Eye. Bred to get a mile.

11 Ten Bob Tony

Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Draw: 10

Forecast odds: 50-1

Spotlight comment: stuck on well to win a conditions race at the Craven meeting here (good) on seasonal debut, recording a time that was quicker than the other 7f contests on that card; useful sort who may have more to offer at the right level but looks well below Guineas standard and will do well to emulate his sire Night Of Thunder, who won this race ten years ago.

Pedigree comment: half-brother to Australian winner over a mile, dam a winner over 1m4f and a half-sister to Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winner Tie Black. Mile expected to suit.

Verdict

Provided he has trained on well, CITY OF TROY looks set to extend his winning sequence and enhance his already huge reputation. He was an outstanding two-year-old last season and possesses such great power in the way he gallops on relentlessly, an asset that should continue to serve him well. Rosallion is feared most, being next best on ratings and almost certainly capable of further progress. Those two colts are the only runners who have Group 1-winning form. Task Force, who has the ideal pedigree for this occasion, is the suggested third choice and he looks an interesting each-way option. Ghostwriter, Notable Speech and Night Raider are unbeaten and open to further improvement.

