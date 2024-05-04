2024 1,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 16 runners will line up for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket (3.40) on Sunday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The fillies' Classic is always a race to savour and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

1,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Draw: 3

Forecast odds: 12-1

Spotlight comment: Stablemate of Dance Sequence; yet to encounter ground softer than good; has recorded easy wins at Meydan this year in the two races that her owner's Mawj won in 2023 prior to landing this prize; went clear last time despite a slipped saddle and jockey losing irons; well down this pack on ratings but remains unbeaten (4-4) and open to any amount of further progress; one to consider.

2 Dance Sequence

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Draw: 13

Forecast odds: 4-1

Spotlight comment: Dubawi filly who has reached a useful standard of form over 7f and gives the impression she'll rate even higher over this extra furlong; 2-2 as a juvenile, including Group 3 success on soft going here, then finished a neck second behind Pretty Crystal in good-ground Nell Gwyn on reappearance (beaten favourite but ran satisfactorily while still seeming rather green); likely to build on that trial effort and has to be feared.

3 Darnation

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Draw: 6

Forecast odds: 40-1

Spotlight comment: Stablemate of Fallen Angel; out of a half-sister to Blue Bunting, who won this race in 2011; readily beat See The Fire in the May Hill (Group 2) at Doncaster, completing a soft-ground hat-trick; form dipped in the Boussac on the return to faster conditions; chance of resuming her improvement may depend on how the surface is riding; interesting if it turns soft.

4 Elmalka

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Draw: 16

Forecast odds: 25-1

Spotlight comment: Has shown strong promise over 7f, winning at Southwell (AW) then very close third in the Fred Darling at Newbury (good to soft; Group 3) where she finished strongly once switched for a clear run; should be well suited by this longer distance; has fair bit to find on ratings but this twice-raced and well-bred filly brings potential.

5 Fallen Angel

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Draw: 5

Forecast odds: 10-3

Spotlight comment: Acts on soft and good to firm; very progressive over 7f last season, latterly winning the Sweet Solera (Group 3) on the July course and the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, strong at the finish both times; skipped the spring trials in favour of a racecourse gallop here during Craven week; should be well suited by 1m this term; leading form contender who holds every chance of giving Karl Burke a first British Classic success.

6 Porta Fortuna

Trainer: Donnacha O'Brien

Jockey: Tom Marquans

Draw: 15

Forecast odds: 10-1

Spotlight comment: Productive, consistent and versatile during a two-year-old campaign that featured 6f wins in the Albany at Royal Ascot and Cheveley Park Stakes here; creditable second over 1m in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on final outing; likely to give her running but is held by Fallen Angel on Moyglare form (finished almost six lengths behind that rival).

7 Pretty Crystal

Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin Orr

Draw: 1

Forecast odds: 28-1

Spotlight comment: Beaten in major races won by Porta Fortuna, Sacred Angel and Darnation last summer but looked an improved filly in the Nell Gwyn here (7f, good) on reappearance, gamely beating Dance Sequence by a neck; supplemented for this contest at a cost of £30,000; may well build on her trial win provided she stays the new trip (mixed messages in pedigree on that score).

8 Ramatuelle

Trainer: Christopher Head

Jockey: Aurelien Lemaitre

Draw: 11

Forecast odds: 8-1

Spotlight comment: Notable French challenger; versatile ground-wise; developed into a smart filly last term, winning the Prix Robert Papin (Group 2) in great style then close second to excellent colt Vandeek in the Group 1 Morny (both 6f); although beaten favourite in the Imprudence (7f) on reappearance, it was a satisfactory trial considering she went down by only half a length despite taking a good hold; may settle better with the outing under her belt and a stronger pace this time; bred to stay 1m; respected on the figures.

9 Regal Jubilee

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Draw: 8

Forecast odds: 20-1

Spotlight comment: Frankel filly who scored twice over 1m (good/heavy) last autumn, including in Listed grade here; good second over 7f in the Fred Darling at Newbury (good to soft; Group 3) on reappearance, albeit with a smoother run than third-placed Elmalka; faces a markedly stiffer task in this field but may have more to offer back up in distance and won't be fazed if the ground is slow.

10 Rolica

Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Draw: 14

Forecast odds: 66-1

Spotlight comment: Cost 320,000gns as a yearling; finished strongly to get up close home in 7f maiden at the Craven meeting here (good) last month, building on her two-year-old effort; open to further improvement back up in trip and is a nice prospect for Jane Chapple-Hyam; however, bare form is a long way short of Guineas standard and there will be easier tasks ahead.

11 Sacred Angel

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Jason Hart

Draw: 9

Forecast odds: 66-1

Spotlight comment: Useful over 6f at two, winning the Princess Margaret at Ascot (Group 3; beat Pretty Crystal by three lengths) then making the frame at Group 1 level in the Morny (behind Ramatuelle) and Cheveley Park (behind Porta Fortuna); however, her rating is well below the required standard in this field and the extra two furlongs presents a question mark (mixed messages in pedigree).

12 See The Fire

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Draw: 2

Forecast odds: 8-1

Spotlight comment: Nicely bred filly, by Sea The Stars out of a Group 1 winner for her owner; duly showed plenty of ability (on good/soft) last season, winning a maiden on the July course here then running well in the May Hill (three length second to Darnation) and Fillies' Mile (just over a length third to Ylang Ylang); hung left each time and ideally needs to iron out that trait but otherwise is appealing, with pedigree suggesting she'll do even better as a three-year-old.

13 Star Music

Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Draw: 7

Forecast odds: 80-1

Spotlight comment: Ran well in Group 3 event here on final two-year-old start, though is held by Dance Sequence on that running; form dipped sharply in the Fred Darling on reappearance, trailing home last of six (behind Regal Jubilee and Elmalka); hard to fancy on the back of that poor effort and still needs to prove she has trained on.

14 Star Style

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Draw: 10

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spotlight comment: Made all for an impressive success in newcomers' event at Newbury (7f, good to soft) last month, looking a smart prospect; her form is still in an embryonic state but she created a tremendous impression and fits into the could-be-anything category; likely to stay 1m; fascinating contender upped to Classic level on only her second run.

15 Tamfana

Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Draw: 4

Forecast odds: 28-1

Spotlight comment: Improving filly who has shown useful form in Group 3 contests on French soil the last twice, winning in October then good third (only half a length behind Ramatuelle) on seasonal debut; however, still needs to prove she's versatile as regards turf ground, having raced only on soft/heavy in this sphere (won her sole AW attempt).

16 Ylang Ylang

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Draw: 12

Forecast odds: 6-1

Spotlight comment: Frankel filly who cost 1,500,000gns as a yearling; duly showed a great deal of ability as a juvenile, culminating in Group 1 Fillies' Mile success at this track (soft; led towards finish) when taking record to 3-5; there are reasons to forgive her Moyglare and Rockfel defeats; likely to be suited by middle distances this year and may be more of an Oaks type; however, she's a big player on form and her trainer has won this Classic seven times.

Verdict

Having been so progressive and strong at the finish last season, Fallen Angel looks poised to give trainer Karl Burke and jockey Danny Tudhope a day to remember by landing this Classic. Second choice is French raider Ramatuelle, who has never finished out of the first two and is in the same ball park as the selection on ratings. Dance Sequence and Cinderella's Dream give Charlie Appleby a robust hand, while See The Fire is respected with further improvement on the cards. Ylang Ylang may be better suited by the Oaks later this month but still has to be feared, given her two-year-old form and her connections.

By Steve Boow

