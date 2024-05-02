Sean Levey confident Rosallion can 'run a massive race' against 'exceptional' City Of Troy in 2,000 Guineas
Sean Levey believes competing with red-hot favourite City Of Troy will be a "difficult task" in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas but expects his mount Rosallion to take another step forward on his first run as a three-year-old.
Levey, who upset an Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite when successful in the 1,000 Guineas aboard Billesdon Brook in 2018, has been filled with confidence by Rosallion's trainer Richard Hannon and believes the Blue Point colt has the attributes needed to threaten the long-time market leader.
"Richard hasn't been quiet about the faith he has in him," the jockey said. "I'm quietly confident he's a good horse and he'll be there to run a massive race. He's very versatile and for a horse that stays he has a good turn of foot.
Published on 2 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 14:00, 2 May 2024
