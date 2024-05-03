Confirmed runners and riders for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday

Group 1 winners Ylang Ylang and Fallen Angel have been vying for favouritism in the build-up to the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and the mouthwatering clash is on after they featured among a field of 16 declared for Sunday's Classic at Newmarket.

Fallen Angel got the better of her main market rival when powering home for an impressive success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, the race which was won by last year's Guineas runner-up Tahiyra, and has been impressing trainer Karl Burke with her work.

Ylang Ylang finished last in the Moyglare, but left that poor showing firmly behind her when she was strong at the finish to land the Fillies' Mile over this course and distance in October and will renew rivalry with See The Fire, who was a close third.

Ylang Ylang will be the only representative for Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking an eighth success in the fillies' Classic, after Brilliant and Content were not declared.

Cheveley Park winner Porta Fortuna , last seen finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf on her first try at a mile, strengthens the Irish contingent.

Nell Gwyn winner Pretty Crystal will face the runner-up from that contest again as Dance Sequence was declared for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, who are also represented by the unbeaten Cinderella's Dream , who will be partnered by French jockey Mickael Barzalona.

There is more interest from over the Channel as the Christopher Head-trained Ramatuelle , last seen finishing half a length in front of the reopposing Tamfana in the Prix Imprudence last month, will bid to give France a first victory in the race since 2014.

May Hill Stakes winner Darnation , the second, third and sixth from the Fred Darling — Regal Jubilee , Elmalka and Star Music — maiden winners Star Style and Rolica , and Sacred Angel , who steps up from sprints, will also feature on Sunday.

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Sunday May 5)

Coral: 7-2 Fallen Angel, 4 Ylang Ylang, 11-2 Dance Sequence, 8 Ramatuelle, 9 See The Fire, 14 Pretty Crystal, Porta Fortuna, 16 Cinderella’s Dream, 22 Elmalka, 25 Star Style, 28 Darnation, 33 Regal Jubilee, 40 Sacred Angel, 66 Rolica, Tamfana, 80 Star Music

Qipco 1,000 Guineas runners and riders

Cinderella's Dream Mickael Barzalona (stall three)

Mickael Barzalona (stall three) Dance Sequence William Buick (stall 13)

William Buick (stall 13) Darnation Clifford Lee (stall six)

Clifford Lee (stall six) Elmalka Silvestre de Sousa (stall 16)

Silvestre de Sousa (stall 16) Fallen Angel Daniel Tudhope (stall five)

Daniel Tudhope (stall five) Porta Fortuna Tom Marquand (stall 15)

Tom Marquand (stall 15) Pretty Crystal Oisin Orr (stall one)

Oisin Orr (stall one) Ramatuelle Aurelian Lemaitre (stall 11)

Aurelian Lemaitre (stall 11) Regal Jubilee Kieran Shoemark (stall eight)

Kieran Shoemark (stall eight) Rolica Hollie Doyle (stall 14)

Hollie Doyle (stall 14) Sacred Angel Jason Hart (stall nine)

Jason Hart (stall nine) See The Fire Oisin Murphy (stall two)

Oisin Murphy (stall two) Star Music Jim Crowley (stall seven)

Jim Crowley (stall seven) Star Style Pat Dobbs (stall ten)

Pat Dobbs (stall ten) Tamfana Jamie Spencer (stall four)

Jamie Spencer (stall four) Ylang Ylang Ryan Moore (stall 12)

Qipco 1,000 Guineas tip and 1-2-3 prediction

1. See The Fire

​​​​2. Ylang Ylang

3. Fallen Angel

The weekend's second Classic is a much more open-looking affair, in the betting market anyway, with the principals headed by 2023 Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Fallen Angel and Fillies' Mile scorer Ylang Ylang.

The former is the first Group 1 winner for Darley's hugely exciting young sire and champion juvenile Too Darn Hot, and a first Classic strike with his first crop of three-year-olds would further heighten excitement in the son of Dubawi. Fallen Angel should have no problems with the Guineas trip, being out of Fillies' Mile runner-up and May Hill Stakes winner Agnes Stewart, while her Frankel half-sister Divine Jewel is a winner over 1m4f and Groupplaced over 1m6f.

One who is very much worth a closer look on pedigree is See The Fire , Jeff Smith's homebred Sea The Stars filly out of Juddmonte International heroine Arabian Queen. Her lineage all points to significant improvement as a three-year-old, making her Fillies' Mile third even more notable. A strongly run race would equally suit as she has staying power to go with her speed.

Kitty Trice, bloodstock expert

See The Fire 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

