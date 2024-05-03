Classic clues: a look behind the pedigrees and background of the 2,000 Guineas field

A place in the history books and very likely at stud await the winner of the first European Classic of the year, the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday. We take a look at the pedigrees of the 11 runners this year and the families and race records behind them.

City Of Troy

Justify - Together Forever (Galileo)

The son of the American Triple Crown winner Justify was flawless in three starts last year, including in the Dewhurst, and was crowned European champion juvenile.