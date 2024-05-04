Byerley Stud-bred 1,000 Guineas contender Star Style aiming to put best foot forward

As the stalls open for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, the Clifford family will be ecstatic that the filly they bred will be emerging alongside those from powerhouse operations like Coolmore and Godolphin.

Star Style, trained by Richard Hannon for Julie Wood, is in the best of hands to face the Classic challenge, having made her debut only last month when she shot five and a half lengths clear to win a 7f fillies' maiden at Newbury.

The daughter of Zoustar was bred by Sarah Clifford, a director of Byerley Stud in Wiltshire, out of the Listed-winning Kodiac mare Sweet Cecily.

The breeders' granddaughter Laura Clifford-Ward said: "We've been in operation for only a handful of years and I can't believe this is happening. I spoke to Richard Hannon last week and he said we'll go for the Guineas and we'll see you there!

"We'll be at Newmarket on Sunday, but unfortunately Granny can't come as she's a little less mobile; I'd do anything to bring her there, but Mum will be there and in charge of the champagne after the race!

"Star Style was so straightforward as a foal, and her dam is the same. We went to Zoustar with her in order to inject a bit of speed into the pedigree."

Sweet Cecily was not only straightforward but also useful on the track for Wood and Hannon snr, winning on her second start at two by six lengths and picking up her first bit of black type when second in Newbury's St Hugh's Stakes.

The €3,000 Goffs November Foal Sale graduate stepped forward on her last start of that year when landing the Listed Bosra Sham Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket, beating Question Times, subsequently dam of Irish Derby hero Latrobe and Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood.

Also stakes-placed at three, Sweet Cecily was sent to the 2011 Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale and bought by Brian Grassick for 110,000gns. She had two further dates in the Park Paddocks ring, both times for the December Mares Sale. It was at the second of those in 2018 that Clifford-Ward and the team sprung into action.

She said: "I shadowed Matt [Houldsworth] and Geoffrey [Howson, agents] at the foal sales the week before and, after that, Granny was looking for a mare. Specifically, a Kodiac mare, which narrowed our list down a bit. We like Kodiac and had his first stakes winner, Bathwick Bear

"We fell in love with this Listed-winning mare and we went back and forth with Geoffrey to see her. I thought we'd never be able to afford her, we'd have a 20 or 30 grand spend, but we went into the sales ring and I had Granny on the phone.

"I got to 50 grand and said to Granny, 'That's it, we won't get her', but she said, 'No, no, get another bid in when you can' – and she kept dragging me all the way up to 95,000gns.

Star Style: now bound for the 1,000 Guineas

"I was so nervous and quite shocked we got her, because we didn't really spend a lot on horses. We probably did overspend, but we're glad we did. The reason Granny went to that price was because it was her first present to herself after retiring and selling the business."

Sweet Cecily has produced a number of winners at stud, including Nathaniel filly Dono Di Dio, a three-time winner, but there is a sense the best could be on its way. Her Zoustar daughter bound for the Rowley Mile challenge already looks like richly rewarding connections for stumping up 47,000gns for her as a foal at Tattersalls.

Clifford-Ward said: "I guess looking at it now Julie stole her off us, but we're so pleased and don't mind at all!"

Sweet Cecily's Mohaather colt is set to hit the track this season, while she has produced a filly by Havana Grey, one of Europe's hottest young sires.

Clifford-Ward said: "We sold a Mohaather out of her, he went to Shadwell for 90,000gns, so we were really pleased with that and he was our highest-priced foal to date.

"He's in training with Marcus Tregoning and we're hearing good things about him, while the mare has a Havana Grey filly at foot. We're very excited."

Read this next:

Familiar feeling for Elliott as trainer leads Goffs Punchestown Sale with €870,000 splurge