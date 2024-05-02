Confirmed runners and riders for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday

City Of Troy will face ten rivals in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket after Aidan O'Brien withdrew his other three entries as expected.

Last year's champion juvenile has been the long-time ante-post favourite for the season's first Classic after notching deeply impressive successes in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes and Group 1 Dewhurst on the Rowley Mile.

With O'Brien removing Henry Longfellow, River Tiber and Diego Velazquez from the race at the declaration stage, he will be the sole runner for the Ballydoyle and Coolmore axis. Those connections will be bidding for their first win in the race since Magna Grecia's strike in 2019.

City Of Troy will bid to become the first winning favourite of the race since Churchill, also for Ballydoyle and Coolmore, in 2017. That was also the last time his rider Ryan Moore won the race. This year's race will be the smallest field since that year, in which only ten took part.

Among his opposition are the Richard Hannon-trained duo of Rosallion , who won the Group 1 Jean-Luc Lagardere when last seen at Longchamp in October, and last month's impressive Craven winner Haatem .

Godolphin's Notable Speech , dual Southwell scorer Night Raider and the Group 2 Royal Lodge winner Ghostwriter are all unbeaten and add further intrigue to the contest.

Last year's winning owners Juddmonte will be represented by the Ralph Beckett-trained Task Force , while Alyanaabi , Iberian , Inisherin and Ten Bob Tony complete a sparkling field.

Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Saturday, May 4)

Coral: 4-6 City Of Troy, 4 Rosallion, 10 Notable Speech, 14 Ghostwriter, Night Raider, 16 Alyanaabi, 20 Task Force, 25 Iberian, 33 Haatem, Inisherin, 50 Ten Bob Tony

Qipco 2,000 Guineas runners and riders

Alyanaabi Jim Crowley (stall 8)

Jim Crowley (stall 8) City Of Troy Ryan Moore (2)

Ryan Moore (2) Ghostwriter Richard Kingscote (3)

Richard Kingscote (3) Haatem James Doyle (5)

James Doyle (5) Iberian Tom Marquand (11)

Tom Marquand (11) Inisherin Tom Eaves (7)

Tom Eaves (7) Night Raider Danny Tudhope (1)

Danny Tudhope (1) Notable Speech William Buick (6)

William Buick (6) Rosallion Sean Levey (4)

Sean Levey (4) Task Force Rossa Ryan (9)

Rossa Ryan (9) Ten Bob Tony Saffie Osborne (10)

Qipco 2,000 Guineas tip and 1-2-3 prediction

1. Rosallion

2. City Of Troy

3. Task Force

City Of Troy clearly holds every chance, both on form and with his pedigree, although it will be fascinating to see him head-to-head with Rosallion , a son of the champion sprinter Blue Point but out of a three-parts sister to Prix Jean Romanet winner Ajman Princess and Queen Anne winner Triple Time, and a sister to Group 2 scorer Ostilio.

The Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner's form from his Listed Pat Eddery romp at Ascot has held up spectacularly well, for all he has to find again to land top honours here. Given his family's progress with age – as well as that of his sire – that is no forlorn hope.

Juddmonte homebred Task Force (Frankel) is by a Guineas winner and out of a Guineas winner (Special Duty), so for him to finish second in the Middle Park to the unbeaten Vandeek is worth upgrading.

Kitty Trice, bloodstock expert

Rosallion 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

