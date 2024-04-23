Nothing close to threatening City Of Troy at top of 2,000 Guineas market - but betting suggests fillies' Classic is up for grabs
With the form of all the Guineas trials in the book, we assess the impact they had on the betting for the two Newmarket Classics
Qipco 2,000 Guineas
It would have taken a special performance in last week's Qipco 2,000 Guineas trials – the Craven Stakes and Greenham Stakes – to remotely threaten City Of Troy at the top of the betting.
Once upon a time, a comfortable success in the Craven at Newmarket would have been more than enough to energise the market but after reversing the form with Dewhurst third Eben Shaddad in Thursday's trial, Haatem is around 20-1 to become the first horse since Haafhd in 2004 to complete the Craven-Guineas double next month.
Published on 23 April 2024inGuineas festival
Last updated 19:03, 23 April 2024
