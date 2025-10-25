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Expert jury

'He's every inch a Derby prospect' - our experts on how they see the 2026 Classics shaping up

'He's every inch a Derby prospect' - our experts on how they see the 2026 Classics shaping up

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Expert jury
Which juvenile performance impressed you the most on Saturday?
Which juvenile performance impressed you the most on Saturday?
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Expert jury
Is Kalpana a busted flush for the Arc or would you still back her?
Is Kalpana a busted flush for the Arc or would you still back her?
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
How impressed were you by Lambourn and how would you campaign him this season?
How impressed were you by Lambourn and how would you campaign him this season?
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Expert jury
Is Field Of Gold Europe’s best three-year-old miler?
Is Field Of Gold Europe’s best three-year-old miler?
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Expert jury
Should Nell Gwyn winner Zanzoun be supplemented for the 1,000 Guineas? Our experts have their say
Should Nell Gwyn winner Zanzoun be supplemented for the 1,000 Guineas? Our experts have their say
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Expert jury
'You don't become a slow horse overnight' - our experts believe El Fabiolo still has something to offer despite Navan defeat
'You don't become a slow horse overnight' - our experts believe El Fabiolo still has something to offer despite Navan defeat
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Expert jury
Did anything catch your eye for the Cheltenham or Aintree festivals on Saturday?
Did anything catch your eye for the Cheltenham or Aintree festivals on Saturday?
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Expert jury
What was the biggest Cheltenham Festival clue we saw on Saturday?
What was the biggest Cheltenham Festival clue we saw on Saturday?
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Expert jury
Which festival contender impressed you most on Trials day at Cheltenham?
Which festival contender impressed you most on Trials day at Cheltenham?
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Cheltenham Festival
Who can lay a glove on Jonbon in the Champion Chase?
Who can lay a glove on Jonbon in the Champion Chase?
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Expert jury
The Supreme conundrum: will Salvator Mundi win the Cheltenham Festival opener?
The Supreme conundrum: will Salvator Mundi win the Cheltenham Festival opener?
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Cheltenham Festival
Expert jury: did we see a Cheltenham Festival winner on the Naas Grade 1 card?
Expert jury: did we see a Cheltenham Festival winner on the Naas Grade 1 card?
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Cheltenham Festival
Expert jury: can anyone beat Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
Expert jury: can anyone beat Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
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Expert jury
Expert jury: which horse could emerge from Saturday as a potential Cheltenham Festival winner?
Expert jury: which horse could emerge from Saturday as a potential Cheltenham Festival winner?
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Cheltenham Festival
Who do you fancy for the Champion Chase after the weekend wins of Jonbon and Energumene?
Who do you fancy for the Champion Chase after the weekend wins of Jonbon and Energumene?
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Cheltenham Festival
Who is the best bet in the Champion Hurdle after Lossiemouth and Sir Gino statements of intent?
Who is the best bet in the Champion Hurdle after Lossiemouth and Sir Gino statements of intent?
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Cheltenham Festival
The young pretender, the reigning champion or someone else: who is the most likely Cheltenham Gold Cup winner?
The young pretender, the reigning champion or someone else: who is the most likely Cheltenham Gold Cup winner?
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Reports
How do you see next year's Classics following the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster?
How do you see next year's Classics following the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster?
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Expert jury
'It would be foolish to think it was a pure fluke' - what did our experts make of Anmaat's Champion Stakes win?
'It would be foolish to think it was a pure fluke' - what did our experts make of Anmaat's Champion Stakes win?
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Expert jury
'Everything went wrong and he still won' - find out which juveniles impressed our experts most at Newmarket
'Everything went wrong and he still won' - find out which juveniles impressed our experts most at Newmarket
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Expert jury
'The 7-2 could look massive after the Fillies' Mile' - our experts have their say on next year's Classics
'The 7-2 could look massive after the Fillies' Mile' - our experts have their say on next year's Classics
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Expert jury
'Odds of 12-1 are too big' - our experts have their say on an open Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'Odds of 12-1 are too big' - our experts have their say on an open Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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Expert jury
Who do you see as the leaders in the division after the Sprint Cup? Our experts give their views
Who do you see as the leaders in the division after the Sprint Cup? Our experts give their views
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Reports
'He's every inch a Derby prospect' - our experts on how they see the 2026 Classics shaping up

'He's every inch a Derby prospect' - our experts on how they see the 2026 Classics shaping up

icon
Expert jury
Which juvenile performance impressed you the most on Saturday?
Which juvenile performance impressed you the most on Saturday?
icon
Expert jury
Is Kalpana a busted flush for the Arc or would you still back her?
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
How impressed were you by Lambourn and how would you campaign him this season?
icon
Expert jury
Is Kalpana a busted flush for the Arc or would you still back her?
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
How impressed were you by Lambourn and how would you campaign him this season?
icon
Expert jury
Is Field Of Gold Europe’s best three-year-old miler?
Is Field Of Gold Europe’s best three-year-old miler?
icon
Expert jury
Should Nell Gwyn winner Zanzoun be supplemented for the 1,000 Guineas? Our experts have their say
Should Nell Gwyn winner Zanzoun be supplemented for the 1,000 Guineas? Our experts have their say
icon
Expert jury
'You don't become a slow horse overnight' - our experts believe El Fabiolo still has something to offer despite Navan defeat
'You don't become a slow horse overnight' - our experts believe El Fabiolo still has something to offer despite Navan defeat
icon
Expert jury
Did anything catch your eye for the Cheltenham or Aintree festivals on Saturday?
Did anything catch your eye for the Cheltenham or Aintree festivals on Saturday?
icon
Expert jury
What was the biggest Cheltenham Festival clue we saw on Saturday?
What was the biggest Cheltenham Festival clue we saw on Saturday?
icon
Expert jury
Which festival contender impressed you most on Trials day at Cheltenham?
Which festival contender impressed you most on Trials day at Cheltenham?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Who can lay a glove on Jonbon in the Champion Chase?
Who can lay a glove on Jonbon in the Champion Chase?
icon
Expert jury
The Supreme conundrum: will Salvator Mundi win the Cheltenham Festival opener?
The Supreme conundrum: will Salvator Mundi win the Cheltenham Festival opener?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Expert jury: did we see a Cheltenham Festival winner on the Naas Grade 1 card?
Expert jury: did we see a Cheltenham Festival winner on the Naas Grade 1 card?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Expert jury: can anyone beat Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
Expert jury: can anyone beat Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
icon
Expert jury
Expert jury: which horse could emerge from Saturday as a potential Cheltenham Festival winner?
Expert jury: which horse could emerge from Saturday as a potential Cheltenham Festival winner?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Who do you fancy for the Champion Chase after the weekend wins of Jonbon and Energumene?
Who do you fancy for the Champion Chase after the weekend wins of Jonbon and Energumene?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Who is the best bet in the Champion Hurdle after Lossiemouth and Sir Gino statements of intent?
Who is the best bet in the Champion Hurdle after Lossiemouth and Sir Gino statements of intent?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
The young pretender, the reigning champion or someone else: who is the most likely Cheltenham Gold Cup winner?
The young pretender, the reigning champion or someone else: who is the most likely Cheltenham Gold Cup winner?
icon
Reports
How do you see next year's Classics following the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster?
How do you see next year's Classics following the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster?
icon
Expert jury
'It would be foolish to think it was a pure fluke' - what did our experts make of Anmaat's Champion Stakes win?
'It would be foolish to think it was a pure fluke' - what did our experts make of Anmaat's Champion Stakes win?
icon
Expert jury
'Everything went wrong and he still won' - find out which juveniles impressed our experts most at Newmarket
'Everything went wrong and he still won' - find out which juveniles impressed our experts most at Newmarket
icon
Expert jury
'The 7-2 could look massive after the Fillies' Mile' - our experts have their say on next year's Classics
'The 7-2 could look massive after the Fillies' Mile' - our experts have their say on next year's Classics
icon
Expert jury
'Odds of 12-1 are too big' - our experts have their say on an open Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'Odds of 12-1 are too big' - our experts have their say on an open Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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Expert jury
Who do you see as the leaders in the division after the Sprint Cup? Our experts give their views
Who do you see as the leaders in the division after the Sprint Cup? Our experts give their views
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Reports
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