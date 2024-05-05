Who was your biggest eyecatcher from the 1,000 Guineas? Our experts have their say

Our experts nominate the horses they want to keep on side for the remainder of the season from Sunday's 1,000 Guineas . . .

'The Prix de Diane looks a perfect fit'

Tamfana travelled strongly in the 1,000 Guineas under Jamie Spencer but had nowhere to go behind horses. Once switched towards the stands' side and in the clear, she made rapid late progress to finish fourth, a length off the winner.

Her sire Soldier Hollow is an excellent stamina influence, having sired the likes of Arctic Fire and Saldier over jumps, so a step up in trip could bring about further improvement. The Prix de Diane looks a perfect fit for the David Menuisier-trained filly.

Ylang Ylang, one place behind in fifth, put in an excellent trial for the Betfred Oaks given she has always shaped like a stronger stamina test was needed.

Maddy Playle

'You can't be against her wherever she turns up'

Tamfana was incredibly unlucky in running in the 1,000 Guineas, but ran a stormer to finish fourth and will be a major force in other Classics and Group 1s when stepping up in trip.

David Menuisier was bullish about a big effort before the race and she delivered. After being settled at the rear, she was stopped in her tracks on multiple occasions, but rattled home to suggest longer distances will be right up her street.

Menuisier told a Racing Post Weekender stable tour last month that the Prix de Diane was her main target, and the Oaks will be considered too. Wherever she turns up, you cannot be against her.

Matt Rennie

'She can definitely compete at the top level this term'

Porta Fortuna has been such a consistent performer for Donnacha O'Brien and I thought she ran another cracker when second in the 1,000 Guineas.

The daughter of Caravaggio has not finished any lower than third in seven starts and she stayed on well after sitting towards the rear in the early stages of Sunday’s Classic. She had some ground to make up on Ramatuelle, which she did when running home strong, and based on that effort, she can definitely compete at the top level this term.

She has some exciting entries, has the pace for the mile trip and although she seems to appreciate most ground, I believe she’ll improve massively if she races in quicker conditions.

Liam Headd

