'Only the really, really good ones can do that' - Paul Townend in awe of Galopin Des Champs' scintillating Gold Cup performance

Paul Townend has labelled the performance of Galopin Des Champs in Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup as 'huge', praising the star chaser's adaptability for winning the prize in contrasting style to his 2023 success.

Townend now has four Gold Cup wins to his name, having also won it back-to-back on Al Boum Photo, and is level with legendary rider Pat Taaffe, who won three on Arkle from 1964-1966, and on Fort Leney in 1968.

Having gone off at 10-11, the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs was the first odds-on winner of the Gold Cup since Best Mate in 2004, and he gave his backers little cause for concern as he raced prominently and jumped well en route to a three-and-a-half-length victory over Gerri Colombe.

"The whole week is a bit of a blur, but it was amazing," said Townend. "El Fabiolo was the main disappointment but apart from that everything went great.

"Galopin Des Champs did it in completely different style to last year and dug in so much. When you get racing at the top of the hill in heavy ground at Cheltenham, it's a long way home. Only the really good ones can do what he did."

He added on Racing TV: "It was a huge performance and he was so brave. I thought the fuel tank was flashing going to the last, but if I'd eased off the peddle it would have been hard to get going again.

Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend jump the last to win their second Gold Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

"Fastorslow was stalking us and going well at the time so it was unfortunate for everyone involved with him that he unseated. You can't predict what loose horses are going to do and you're just reacting on instinct.

"It's surreal. If someone had offered me four Cheltenham Festival winners when I was starting out I'd have taken their hand off, never mind four Gold Cups."

State Man, Gaelic Warrior and Lossiemouth secured a Grade 1 treble for Townend and Mullins on day one of the festival, and the rider added: "I was delighted for State Man. He's never flashy and doesn't bolt up, but I never felt it was in doubt. I think if I'd held onto him to the back of the last, he would have looked more impressive. He's a great horse and he turns up and delivers. I love riding him because he's so uncomplicated."

Townend was particularly impressed by Ballyburn, who put in a sparkling performance when bursting 13 lengths clear in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle last Wednesday, when Mullins saddled the first five home.

"I thought it was an amazing performance from Ballyburn," he said. "I thought he'd win but he outdid what I thought he'd do."

Read these next:

Ecstasy for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after glorious Galopin Des Champs gallops to historic Cheltenham Gold Cup double

'He's been delivering since he was 18' - Ruby Walsh lauds Paul Townend as he equals Pat Taaffe's Gold Cup record

'He's an absolute bloody freak' - Gerri Colombe owner salutes Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

