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next race
16:45 Ayr
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More
Upping The Ante
Home
Video
'The 25-1 is absolutely mental' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings reflect on the Cheltenham Festival and provide their early tips for next year
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen bids farewell on the final episode of Upping The Ante series
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings finalise their festival squads with two transfers apiece
Upping The Ante
'I think he's building up to a career best' – our panel land on a 16-1 chance for the Gold Cup plus best bets across the Cheltenham Festival
Upping The Ante
WATCH: David Jennings and Johnny Dineen are joined by Gary O'Brien for a Cheltenham Festival preview special
Upping The Ante
'He's one of the better bets of the meeting, by some distance too' - Johnny Dineen has a strong view on a Champion Hurdle contender
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen picks out an 8-1 double for day one of the Cheltenham Festival as he joins David Jennings
Upping The Ante
'I'm hearing he's a very smart horse' - why Johnny Dineen is backing against the Supreme big guns
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings add to their Cheltenham Festival squads with tips at 25-1, 16-1 and 9-1
Upping The Ante
'She has a blistering turn of pace and should like the track' - the best quotes from this week's Upping The Ante
Cheltenham Festival
WATCH: Johnny Dineen has a 20-1 Cheltenham Festival tip and gives his views on Constitution Hill's intended Flat debut
Upping The Ante
'He reminds me of Shishkin and Altior' - the best lines from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen has a 20-1 Cheltenham tip as he and David Jennings continue the festival countdown
Upping The Ante
'He has to be a certainty to run in the Gold Cup' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings answer the big questions after a dramatic DRF - plus one provides a 10-1 Cheltenham Festival tip
Upping The Ante
'This horse has a smart turn of foot' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fill their Cheltenham Festival squads with 25-1, 20-1 and 8-1 tips
Upping The Ante
'He’s a very good horse in a wide-open year' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: David Jennings has a 33-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival in episode ten of Upping The Ante
Upping The Ante
'He's just blatantly better than a 145-rated horse' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: DJ gives an 18-1 tip for the festival while Johnny discusses some of the weirdest things he's seen on the track
Upping The Ante
'He'll be favourite at Aintree and it'll suit him' - the best of Upping The Ante episode eight with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen is off the couch and tackling 5k - and he has a 6-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
Upping The Ante
'He looks a certainty at Cheltenham' - the best of Upping The Ante episode seven with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
Home
Video
'The 25-1 is absolutely mental' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings reflect on the Cheltenham Festival and provide their early tips for next year
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen bids farewell on the final episode of Upping The Ante series
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings finalise their festival squads with two transfers apiece
Upping The Ante
'I think he's building up to a career best' – our panel land on a 16-1 chance for the Gold Cup plus best bets across the Cheltenham Festival
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings finalise their festival squads with two transfers apiece
Upping The Ante
'I think he's building up to a career best' – our panel land on a 16-1 chance for the Gold Cup plus best bets across the Cheltenham Festival
Upping The Ante
WATCH: David Jennings and Johnny Dineen are joined by Gary O'Brien for a Cheltenham Festival preview special
Upping The Ante
'He's one of the better bets of the meeting, by some distance too' - Johnny Dineen has a strong view on a Champion Hurdle contender
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen picks out an 8-1 double for day one of the Cheltenham Festival as he joins David Jennings
Upping The Ante
'I'm hearing he's a very smart horse' - why Johnny Dineen is backing against the Supreme big guns
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings add to their Cheltenham Festival squads with tips at 25-1, 16-1 and 9-1
Upping The Ante
'She has a blistering turn of pace and should like the track' - the best quotes from this week's Upping The Ante
Cheltenham Festival
WATCH: Johnny Dineen has a 20-1 Cheltenham Festival tip and gives his views on Constitution Hill's intended Flat debut
Upping The Ante
'He reminds me of Shishkin and Altior' - the best lines from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen has a 20-1 Cheltenham tip as he and David Jennings continue the festival countdown
Upping The Ante
'He has to be a certainty to run in the Gold Cup' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings answer the big questions after a dramatic DRF - plus one provides a 10-1 Cheltenham Festival tip
Upping The Ante
'This horse has a smart turn of foot' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fill their Cheltenham Festival squads with 25-1, 20-1 and 8-1 tips
Upping The Ante
'He’s a very good horse in a wide-open year' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: David Jennings has a 33-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival in episode ten of Upping The Ante
Upping The Ante
'He's just blatantly better than a 145-rated horse' - best bits from this week's Upping The Ante with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: DJ gives an 18-1 tip for the festival while Johnny discusses some of the weirdest things he's seen on the track
Upping The Ante
'He'll be favourite at Aintree and it'll suit him' - the best of Upping The Ante episode eight with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
WATCH: Johnny Dineen is off the couch and tackling 5k - and he has a 6-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
Upping The Ante
'He looks a certainty at Cheltenham' - the best of Upping The Ante episode seven with Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Upping The Ante
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