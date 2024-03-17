'I'm absolutely stunned that we've come this far' - this week's Cheltenham Festival quotes

The best quotes from the racing world after the Cheltenham Festival this week. . .

It's a huge relief; we were getting a bit desperate on Thursday. I had a bad day, my wife was presenting the Ryanair trophy to an ex-Man Utd manager and I'm a lifelong Manchester City supporter. I feel happy that that's the only trophy Man Utd are going to win this year.

Gigginstown's Michael O'Leary jokes about Sir Alex Ferguson win after Stellar Story lands the Albert Bartlett on Friday

There's loads of strong British owners and they love coming to the festival, but it's a results-driven business and the Irish are winning everything, so it's understandable they are having their horses in Ireland. I can't see an end to the domination. Willie has it so well wrapped up.

Kevin Blake voices concern over the dominance of Irish trainers after they were responsible for the majority of top-three finishers on the opening day of the festival

You wake up, start a new day and think maybe this bloody nightmare will be over. Unfortunately we've started the day and today is the same as yesterday. The timing really is brutal. I'm merrily saying we'll be great for Aintree and Punchestown but I don't know that we will.

Nicky Henderson discusses his disastrous Cheltenham Festival after his stable stars are withdrawn due to a cloud over Seven Barrows

I've grown up with racing being a big part of my life. My old nan was the bookie's runner down our street in the East End and she used to get locked up every day for taking bets.

Harry Redknapp recounts his early introduction to racing following Shakem Up'Arry's victory in Thursday's Plate

I can't put into words what it feels like to train 100 winners here, because nobody ever thought anybody would do it. As I've often said, when I started out and had my first win here with Tourist Attraction [in 1995] I thought that was a lifetime achievement, so I'm absolutely stunned that we've come this far.

Willie Mullins reflects on his 100th Cheltenham Festival success after Jasmin De Vaux lands the Champion Bumper

Audrey Turley (red coat) with Galopin Des Champs following his second Gold Cup success Credit: Patrick McCann

He's so special to us, we absolutely love him and when we go to the stable and meet him, he’s just so kind and so loving. He nibbles our hair and he has a little red ball in his stable.

Owner Audrey Turley heaps praise on Galopin Des Champs following her star chaser's second Gold Cup success

We must do more, more quickly, and in a more coordinated and decisive manner if we're going to restore British jump racing to the standing at which it belongs.

BHA chief Julie Harrington fears Irish dominance is damaging the sport following an 18-9 result in this year's Prestbury Cup

It's an emotional moment. I thought coming second here last year with dear old Dashel Drasher was something but that was very special. We've got lots to dream about and we'll enjoy this moment.

Jeremy Scott reacts to his first Cheltenham Festival success as Golden Ace storms to victory in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle

He's just a real gentleman of a horse. I've always seen that potential in him and if you wanted to paint a steeplechaser he's what you'd paint.

Willie Mullins waxes lyrical about possible future Gold Cup contender Fact To File after an impressive success in the Brown Advisory

