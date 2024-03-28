We're starting to move on from Cheltenham arguments - and that's dangerous if it means the big issue isn't fixed

A fortnight ago, we were in the thick of the Cheltenham Festival action. A week ago, we were lost in a fog of recrimination as everyone made their case for why the great week wasn't as perfect as it used to be. Now, things are calmer.

That calm is natural – even I can't keep an argument going forever – and helpful because if changes are going to be made, they must be carefully thought through over a period of time, with consideration given to unintended consequences. The festival has been precious to millions of us over decades; we don't want panicky officials to make any sudden moves we will all end up regretting.

But there's also danger in that calm, the risk being that everyone tries to move on without actually doing anything which might give us all a better experience next March. The racing world is always turning and you feel it especially at this time of year, with the Grand National immediately followed by Classic trials, then Classics, then Royal Ascot.