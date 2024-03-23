Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'It was our quietest Cheltenham ever' - Irish travel agent says interest in the festival just wasn't there this year

Cheltenham racegoers wait at the gates for Gold Cup day
Cheltenham: reported a reduction in ticket sales from Ireland for the 2024 festival

An Irish travel agent has said last week's Cheltenham Festival was the quietest since her business began trading in 2000 and revealed the most common complaint from previous clients who used to regularly make the trip was the number of short-priced favourites trained by Willie Mullins. 

Eimer Hannon, the founder and managing director of Hannon Travel who are based in Navan and Belfast, said the 2024 Cheltenham Festival was a damp squib from her point of view and the level of interest from customers paled into insignificance from a decade ago. 

The second day of the festival saw an alarming dip in attendance down to just 46,771, and a lesser Irish contingent was certainly to blame for a proportion of that. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 23 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:02, 23 March 2024

