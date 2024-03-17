'We’re already in a big mess’ - Cheltenham is haemorrhaging spectators and that could have very costly consequences

Attending this year's Cheltenham Festival was most definitely not akin to undergoing root canal surgery. There is a danger that amid all the criticism and concern we can lose sight of the fact those four days in March remain wonderfully special. There can, however, be no doubt the festival has hit rough waters.

The sport's greatest meeting is being battered by a perfect storm. Commentary from Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale and his BHA counterpart Julie Harrington confirms neither is seeking to pretend all is well. That is encouraging, because you can tackle an issue only if you acknowledge one exists. There is an issue, it is serious and must be confronted.

To repeat one of this column's much-used mantras, racing is first and foremost about entertainment. The Cheltenham Festival's existence and survival depend on people wanting to watch. The decline in the number of people wanting to do that from the track has been worryingly rapid.